Reliving the final year of South Carolina baseball's dynasty

In the moment, LB Dantzler didn’t know if South Carolina head coach Ray Tanner was serious or not.

Dantzler—preparing for his first-ever NCAA Tournament—just booted his second ball at third base in the last five minutes when Tanner removed him from practice.

“It was a five-minute period of am I really supposed to leave here? I feel like you’re just trying to send a message, but you actually want me to stay,” Dantzler said. “And he actually wanted me to leave, so I left…It’s probably the only time that (Tanner) really got on to me that entire year. And I remember like, I thought we were joking about losing in Hoover, but now the first practice back, he’s kicking me out.”

So he left and the message was clear: anything less than excellence wasn’t acceptable. And why would it be? The Gamecocks were coming off consecutive national titles and hadn’t lost a postseason game in almost two years.

And it didn’t matter if it was Dantzler, a newcomer to one of the most dominant stretches ever in college baseball, or one of the host of experienced players. Tanner expected to win and win at a high level.

“Everyone held each other accountable at practice and it was very, very serious,” Tanner English said. “At the same time, coach Tanner kicked LB out of practice but all of us were dying laughing in the background. Probably trying not to laugh too hard or else coach Tanner would’ve kicked us all out.”

That moment was a decade ago, the last time the Gamecocks were in Omaha for the College World Series.

As the national championship series kicks off—pitting Oklahoma against Ole Miss—it’s time to take a walk down memory lane and relive the last Omaha trip to date.

Superstitious activity

Having to replace guys like Jackie Bradley Jr, Adrian Morales, Robert Beary and Scott Wingo was not going to be easy. Those were key cogs in what was two of the most electric college baseball teams ever.

However, there was still a good veteran presence in the locker room with Christian Walker, Evan Marzilli and Michael Roth returning to name a few.

“I feel like the core of the team was pretty much the same. We had a really good group of players,” Walker said. “The thing about playing on TV so much is you get the best recruits, get people wanting to come to your school and play for you to keep the tradition going.”

With the identity South Carolina had built, recruits across the country wanted to come play in Columbia. Though, the best talent arguably came from in-state.

The 2011 recruiting class featured Grayson Greiner, Kyle Martin, Jordan Mongomery, Joey Pankake and English, all of whom made an immediate impact.

And through the first 16 games, the Gamecocks seemed on a war path for a third national championship. They won 15 of their first 16 games, including a series win over in-state rival Clemson.

Once SEC play began, the Gamecocks started 1-5, dropping a pair of series to Kentucky and Florida. To make matters worse, they lost midweek contests to Francis Marion and Charleston in mid-April.

Then, before a nearly five-hour bus ride to Auburn, Dantzler decided to bring his pet beta fish, Reptar, on the team bus. He hoped this would help lighten the mood during a bumpy stretch.

“One of my neighbors had been feeding it for me. And she was out of town. So, I’m like I’ll just take the fish with me just as kind of as a joke. I thought it would be funny to bring a fish on the bus,” Dantzler said. “Tanner English was my roommate on all our road trips. So, he had this little Tupperware container and put him on the bus.”

While he was sitting on the bus, Dantzler’s teammate, Bryson Celek, came up with an idea for a new rallying cry. Dantzler was hesitant at first but ultimately agreed to make it happen.

“We practiced Thursday and then Friday, Bryson was texting me. He’s like, ‘Hey, dude, I talked to Christian (Walker), I think we’re going to do it,” Dantzler said. “So, I just snapped a picture walking out the door, took my hat off, and set it on top of the little Tupperware that Tanner had snapped the picture of it and just tweeted ‘Fear the Fish.’”

Come game time, the Gamecocks were struggling against Auburn right-hander Jon Luke Jacobs. Down by a run in the sixth, Walker hit a two-run triple to give South Carolina some life.

As he dove into third base, Walker stood his hand up at a 90-degree angle on top of his helmet, mimicking a fish fin. Immediately after, as Dantzler rounded the bases after crushing a two-run homer, he struck the same pose.

Fear the Fish was born.

“I just remember going to bed not thinking much of it. But I was being interviewed the next day in batting practice and everybody was asking me about it,” Dantzler said. “Got back to Columbia, T-shirts were made. So, it just kind of took a life of its own.”

Hoover struggles continue

And Reptar worked.

After the Auburn series, the Gamecocks heated back up en route to a 10-4 finish in SEC play and an SEC East crown.

But, like most South Carolina teams, it was a short-lived trip in the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks went a quick 1-2 and headed back to Columbia with bigger goals: a third straight trip to Omaha.

“I don’t know what the deal was. I don’t know why that would happen. It felt like no matter how hard we played, how much prep we did, what different attitude we brought into it, we always got our butt kicked,” Marzilli said. “But we had been there before. And we realized that, hey, this does not matter what happens next matters.”

What waited for them in Columbia was a week’s worth of practices in the Columbia heat as they awaited their postseason fate.

“It was hot as hell and I mean, at that point, we were used to it. But the South Carolina heat, especially in the summer, is not a fun place to be,” English said.

As Dantzler witnessed, practices were not easy. It was a commitment to focusing on what was important and taking care of business. This even went as far as the coaching staff carrying a whistle with them to blow when something wasn’t done right.

“They didn’t just hit us fungo fly balls. During BP, we were getting all of our reps and playing it like a ballgame,” English said. “If you missed the fly ball, or if there was one that you didn’t think you could get to that they thought you could, you would hear whistles echoing around the stadium.”

What they didn’t realize was there would be a familiar face coming to Carolina Stadium.

Facing a familiar foe

Selection Monday went off without a hitch early for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina found themselves in a familiar spot, the No. 8 national seed and hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Where the curveball came was as the field was filled out.

The first round matchup, Manhattan, wasn’t newsworthy. But up popped archrival Clemson as the No. 2 seed in the Columbia regional.

All that would need to happen would be two wins and those hated rivals would see each other in a postseason game for the first time since 2010.

After an easy 7-0 win from South Carolina and Clemson drubbing Coastal Carolina 11-3, it happened.

“I would always dream of facing Clemson in the playoffs and doing something great,” Marzilli said. “I couldn’t wait to play them. And having them in our regional at home, it does change things. Definitely more pressure, but it makes it a whole lot more fun.”

Game one got off to a great start for Adam Matthews as he drilled a two-run homer to give the Gamecocks the lead. Matthews, a team captain and Lexington native, understood what the significance of that hit meant for the team.

“To not only have a home run but just have good at-bats and put together a solid performance means a lot,” Matthews said. “Words can’t express how those moments feel as you’re rounding the bases in those instances.”

While the Gamecocks held the lead for most of the night, Roth surrendered a few timely runs that shifted the momentum.

In the Gamecocks’ next trip to the plate, Walker delivered an RBI double to make it a one run game. Then, with two runners on base in the ninth, Pankake smacked a single into center field to tie it up at four.

When it came down to it, South Carolina fought back to send it to extras. In the 12th, Pankake and Marzilli hit back-to-back singles, setting the stage for Dantzler to be the hero.

“I remember all right, well, here we go. And I was super excited. You know, I was pumped, this is my chance. I can win this thing,” Dantzler said.

On a chest-high 2-2 pitch, Dantzler clobbered a walk-off single over the right fielder’s head and into the wall. This was the moment he had been waiting for.

“A year ago, I was playing in a JUCO state tournament where we had maybe 100 people there and 40 of them were scouts and college coaches, and the other 60 were parents,” Dantzler said. “Really taking it in and like holy moly, I went from JUCO to this. This is pretty, pretty special.”

South Carolina would go on to win the regional with a 4-3 win over the Tigers the next day. Jordan Montgomery picked up the victory behind 6.2 innings of two-run ball.

“It’s always good to beat Clemson. Especially the background I had growing up a Clemson fan and not getting any, even like a letter from Clemson,” Montgomery said. “I was glad to be one of the people to send them home.”

There’s no place like home

But the job wasn’t finished yet.

The Gamecocks had to focus on a red-hot Oklahoma team the following weekend with a trip to Omaha at stake.

It was a drama-less super regional with the Gamecocks winning by a combined score of 10-1 and pushing their postseason win streak to 21 games and clinching another jaunt to Omaha.

The trip was clinched, as always, by an electric outing by Roth in game one that bled over to the CWS-clinching win in game two.

“Roth set the tone for everybody with the experience he had and the experience he had even in Omaha coming into that last year. When you get to the point that Michael Roth was at in 2012, that was probably one guy that you kind of knew what you’re going to get,” pitching coach Jerry Meyers said.

“It didn’t matter if he was on or off, he was going to compete so much that he was going to find a way to have a good outing. And he had a knack for doing that, for sure.”

It was the third straight dogpile for one of college baseball’s most storied programs, one that was fully expected.

“I don’t think anyone ever doubted that we were going back,” Montgomery said. “And it was, I don’t know if we were cocky or naïve, but we just knew we were going to win.”

For the veterans, this would be their third trip to the College World Series, something they never took for granted.

“Obviously, not many people get to experience that in their college careers…But, I mean, there’s still just that level of gratitude,” Marzilli said. “Any team that we ever faced, that we beat, you’re one hit away, one swing away from being the other way. So, you could be staying home, so we’re just grateful for it. And we’re going to have some fun.”

Back like they never left

Tanner English still remembers his eyes welling up.

The freshman found himself standing on the field at the College World Series watching the traditional fly over.

As a kid from Murrells Inlet, he dreamed of moments like these.

“My eyes were watering because I was so pumped up and ready to go,” English said. “It was a little nerve wracking because there were so many people and you’re on the biggest stage and there’s a lot at stake.”

For the veterans, this was their second or third rodeo in Omaha. They had a sense of what the atmosphere was like, or the fun they could have during off-days.

“We had places that we knew that we wanted to go eat and wanted to go visit and walk around,” Matthews said. “And it was really cool to see that city transform over three years going from the Rosenblatt Stadium over to TD Ameritrade (Park).”

However, for the newcomers and freshmen that had never been there before, it was an out-of-body experience.

“It makes your jaw drop when you look around and take that moment and just because it’s more people than you’re ever used to playing in front of,” Grayson Greiner said. “Once that first pitch is thrown, it’s just baseball. Your nerves calm down a little bit, but especially as an 18 or 19-year-old freshman it was definitely hard to slow your heartbeat though.”

Like many games in Omaha the previous two seasons, there was a flair for the dramatics once again.

The Gamecocks used a five-run fifth to beat Florida and notch win No. 22 in the streak.

“Beating them in Omaha was good, especially given that they had beat us at home in SEC play one of the first weeks of the year and then beat us in the SEC Tournament. It was nice to beat them when it really counted,” Dantzler said.

Less than two days later, the streak would come to an end, with the Gamecocks falling to Arkansas 2-1. While this remarkable record was over, there were more important tasks at hand, such as staying alive. And they would do so, beating Kent State and Arkansas twice to reach the title series.

“In the moment, we didn’t really pay much attention to it but now looking back on it, that’s one of the prouder things I can brag about when I want to talk about college ball,” Walker said. “I’m sure at some point somebody will come close or break it…For now it’s really exciting and I feel like it’s going to be very difficult for somebody to beat up.”

Waiting for South Carolina in the championship would be Arizona, a team that had seemingly caught fire. The Wildcats won each of their first eight postseason games, beating Florida State twice and UCLA once in Omaha.

“I remember thinking this team’s really hot too. They were doing to teams what we were doing to teams. It was almost like nobody was going to get in their way. They had momentum. They had energy, a lot of things were going right,” Walker said.

Meanwhile, history was on the precipice for the Gamecocks. If they won two more games, they would become the second team in college baseball to win three consecutive titles.

It didn’t work out that way for South Carolina, though. Behind tremendous pitching and timely hitting, Arizona rolled to its first title since 1986.

“We had played great that series, we were crushing balls. I remember seeing Grayson Greiner hitting these missiles to the outfield, and they weren’t going anywhere,” Marzilli said. “It’s like, you’re doing everything right, you’re playing great, everybody’s hitting balls hard, we’re playing good defense, but you just got beat, right?”

This was unfamiliar territory to be on the losing end of the College World Series. In an instant, everything they had done during that season came to a halt.

“If you get a good team, playing really good at the right moment, that’s a team that usually wins the national championship,” Greiner said about Arizona. “My worst memory was I made the last out flying out to right field, so I had to run past the dogpile and that wasn’t a lot of fun.”

Immediate changes

The offseason this time around was vastly different than the previous two years.

South Carolina’s season ended on June 26. Ray Tanner became athletics director on July 13. Chad Holbrook took over as the Gamecocks’ next baseball coach three days later.

“I think everyone was kind of surprised. But I mean, it’s exciting. I mean, (Tanner) deserves every bit of it,” English said. “He’s good at what he does, and I think it’s exciting to see him in that role.”

Tanner’s South Carolina career ended with 738 wins, six College World Series appearances, two national runners up and two national championships.

“He was a bulldog. If you did something he didn’t like he’d let you know,” Walker said. “I think that’s good. I think sometimes that’s what you need is a stern voice. And I think we did a lot of things the right way. You know, playing the game hard and then practicing hard. And I think a lot of that was because of him and all that leadership that we had with our staff.”

The Gamecocks had some success early, finishing one game shy of Omaha in 2013, but couldn’t find their way back to the promised land under Holbrook. He resigned as South Carolina’s head coach after the 2017 season.

“A lot of things stayed the same. It’s not like there was a new philosophy or way to go about things or guys were unfamiliar with their position coach or anything like that. All those things made it easier for sure,” Meyers said. “But then the difficulty of trying to follow in (Tanner’s) footsteps or live up to expectations that were set the three years prior with learning as much as we had, that part is never easy.”

Looking towards the future

Ten years later, the Gamecocks haven’t made it back to the College World Series.

From 2010-12, South Carolina proved to be the most dominant team in college baseball. In that three-year span, the program finished an incredible 158-50 along with two national championships to show for it.

iSince then, the Gamecocks have reached the postseason five times in nine tournaments, making it as far as the super regionals in 2013, 2016 and 2018. They’ve also missed the postseason four times, with three coming under current head coach Mark Kingston.

“It’s tough to make it to the postseason, it’s tough to make it normal. And I think a lot of people around Columbia take that for granted because of the high level of baseball for the last 25-30 years making it to the postseason on a regular basis and making it all the way so many times,” Greiner said.

In 2022, the team finished with a losing record for the first time since 1996. This is far from the standards that South Carolina sets for itself. The ultimate goal has always been to win it all, something Kingston and his staff are still looking for.

“I’ve got to spend some time with Coach Kingston, I think he’s a really good man, a really good coach,” Greiner said. “I think we as fans and alumni, we just got to support them and support the program and wish the best for him and hope they get over that hurdle and make it back to the postseason, and then anything can happen.”