ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease. Donald Kinney of Dansville was last seen at the Rochester International Airport on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. when the plane he was traveling on landed. He may be driving in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe with the New York license plate JMU6389.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO