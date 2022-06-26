CeeDee Lamb discusses relationship with Odell Beckham Jr.

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During last year’s preseason schedule, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb found himself in Cleveland, Ohio with fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to Lamb during a recent interview on the Open Mike Podcast, Beckham Jr. discussed their workouts together and how they bonded off the field.

“I’m always picking brains from the guys that are very experienced and guys that I actually look up to, so making the bond with [Odell Beckham Jr.] was always big on my list – the way he plays, the way he carries himself,” Lamb said. “A lot of people looked at him as an icon. His impact is most definitely felt on and off the field.”

Working one-on-one with one of the most popular wide receivers in the NFL has its benefits – and Lamb made sure to pick the Super Bowl Champion’s mind while he had the chance.

“And then I was just asking him different questions like ‘how does it feel to have that added pressure?'” Lamb asked. “[Beckham Jr. responded] ‘I mean, there’s no there’s no pressure if you’re doing something that you really love,’ so I kind of got that [lesson] from the majority of the visit.”

After the visit, Lamb went on to have a spectacular season for the Cowboys, notching the first 1,000-yard season of his budding pro career. As Dallas’ primary wideout, he hauled in 74 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. With the loss of former Cowboys’ WR1 Amari Cooper to the Browns, Lamb is expected to play an even more important role in the diminished wide receivers room.

Meanwhile, the future is a little more uncertain of Beckham Jr. After helping lead the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, the former Pro Bowler is a free agent and his future in LA is uncertain after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56.

Teams like the Rams’ Super Bowl opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals have emerged as contenders for the iconic wide receiver, while the Rams remain in contention, among others. Beckham Jr. has most been quiet about the situation, but Super Bowl MVP and teammate Cooper Kupp went on record as saying that he wants Beckham Jr. back in Los Angeles.

“We talk a lot. I want him back,” Kupp told The Spun. “I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams. We’ll have him come pursue a Super Bowl with us again. He was just such a great teammate, such a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him. I want him to come back so bad, but that’s something that they’re working through.”

Now, if the Cowboys were a team that took interest in Beckham Jr.’s talents – Lamb would still be the team’s No. 2 wideout, but would benefit that much more with having a veteran like Beckham Jr. lining up next to him every Sunday.