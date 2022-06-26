ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball freshmen arrive on campus, reveal jersey numbers

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Dug McDaniel was named first-team All-Met by The Washington Post and earned conference MVP honors while leading his Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI team to its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament championship since 2014. (Photo courtesy Michigan basketball)

Michigan Wolverines basketball has the gang all together, with four freshmen arriving on campus over the weekend. The Maize and Blue officially added forward Gregg Glenn III, guard Jett Howard, guard Dug McDaniel and forward Tarris Reed Jr., all of whom now appear in the university’s student directory.

The Michigan players will go through summer workouts with the rest of their new teammates, before heading to play overseas in mid-August. The Wolverines are slated to compete in Athens, Paris and Mykonos as part of their first foreign trip since the summer of 2018.

Michigan basketball freshman Jett Howard a lottery pick in early 2023 mock draft

Chip on the shoulder: Four-star Michigan PG signee Dug McDaniel willing to ‘work harder than the next man’

Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 19 nationally per the On3 Consensus. The Wolverines have the chance to add to it, with Lebanese forward Youssef Khayat set to announce Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

Reed was the No. 32 overall player on the On3 Consensus, headlining Michigan’s impressive class. Howard slotted just behind him at No. 37, while McDaniel stood No. 85 and Glenn slotted No. 111. All four were four-star prospects.

Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn also appears in the university directory. Duke transfer Joey Baker committed to Michigan June 17, and his name is not yet listed. He’s expected to join the squad this summer as well.

Three Michigan freshmen reveal jersey numbers

Three Michigan freshmen revealed their jersey numbers on social media. Glenn, Howard and McDaniel all have their digits, posting to their Instagram stories.

Glenn will wear No. 23. Those are the digits former forward Brandon Johns Jr. wore at Michigan from 2018-22. Johns entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason and will use his extra year of eligibility at VCU.

Howard is set to don No. 13. Sophomore walk-on Ian Burns was No. 13 last season, but given Howard now has the number in his locker, Burns will have to find new figures. His brother, junior guard Jace Howard, wears No. 25, which was their father’s, head coach Juwan Howard, back in the 1990s.

McDaniel will play point guard while wearing No. 0 for Michigan. Former guard Adrien Nunez, who began his career with No. 5, wore zero each of the last two seasons. Prior to that, former guard David DeJulius sported No. 0 from 2018-20 ahead of his transfer to Cincinnati.

Reed has not yet posted his jersey number, though it’s fair to assume he will wear No. 32. Those are the digits he donned during his official visit last year.

Comments / 0

 

