State College, PA

Penn State coaches dish on craziness of June on the recruiting trail and what it's actually like

By Greg Pickel about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.

Penn State football has enjoyed a good and busy June so far. What is the month really like though? Three Lions coaches weigh in.

nittanysportsnow.com

‘I Really Feel Like I Earned This one’: 2024 QB Maj Jones Talks Penn State Offer

Samaj “Maj” Jones, a Class of 2024 QB, isn’t a big college football fan. But the Philadelphia native knows all about Penn State, admires the program’s tradition and, as any high school player would be, was ecstatic when offensive coordinator Mike Yuricich offered him a scholarship to play there Friday, June 17, two days after Jones attended Penn State’s Elite Showcase III.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Former Penn State Basketball Player Accused of Knocking Man Unconscious During Downtown State College Altercation

A former Penn State men’s basketball player is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after he allegedly punched a man unconscious during a fight in downtown State College. According to a criminal complaint filed by State College police on Friday afternoon, 21-year-old former Nittany Lion forward Jevonnie Scott and 32-year-old Antwine Scarborough engaged in a mutual fight at about 2:30 a.m. on March 20 in the area of 118 S. Garner St.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with vandalizing Nittany Lion statue at Penn State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from New Jersey has admitted to damaging the famous Nittany Lion statue on Penn State's campus.Police paperwork shows that the woman told police she traveled to State College and acted alone.Surveillance video from last month shows the woman painting 'FTG' or 'For the Glory' -- and this isn't the first time she's done this.According to police, she painted the statue with teal paint last year and used permanent markers to vandalize the Old Main building as well as the Alumni Center.
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Penn State Lion Shrine vandal suspect charged

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Police have charged a woman who allegedly vandalized multiple Penn State buildings, including the Nittany Lion Shrine in May. Julia Cipparulo, 23, has been charged with vandalizing the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and Hintz Family Alumni Center on May 8. Police were able to determine based on security video, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Regional Tire and Auto Repair Chain Looking to Open in Former Sears Service Center

A regional chain of tire and auto service shops is looking to breathe new life into the former Sears Auto Center next to the Nittany Mall. Bloomsburg-based Steve Shannon Tire and Auto and mall owner Nittany Centre Realty recently requested approval from College Township to subdivide the lot at 183 Shiloh Road, where Sears Auto operated from 1998 until it closed in December 2019.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

GHOSTS TV show adventure coming to Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ghosts and ghouls might be for Halloween, but these “GHOSTS” are for every day of the week — and one is heading to Altoona. To celebrate the number one rated new show, GHOSTS, CBS is taking over cities across the country and The Alberta Haynes Museum will be in Altoona, Haynes’ […]
ALTOONA, PA
Newswatch 16

Bears enjoy new home in Snyder County

PENNS CREEK, Pa. — Himalayan Black Bears are known for the distinct "V" shape on their chest. They are typically found in Asia, but these two have found their way to Penns Creek in Snyder County. The two Himalayan Black Bears came to T&D's Cats of the World, an...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mayfield Restaurant moving location to Capitol Hotel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Mayfield Restaurant in Hollidaysburg is already upgrading its location after opening in November 2020. The American restaurant is moving up the street to the old Capital Hotel on Allegheny Street. The new location will triple its number of seating of 26 and will feature a bar downstairs. Owner Maddy Martinsen said […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Tire and Auto repair chain to set up shop in Nittany Mall

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Sears Auto Center near State College’s Nittany Mall has sat empty since late 2019. Now, a branch of “Steve Shannon Tire and Auto” is looking to fill its 15,000 square foot space with retail and nine service bays. “We’re excited to see some revitalization out and around the […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
