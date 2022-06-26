Skip Johnson provides initial assessment following CWS Game 1 loss to Ole Miss

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Skip Johnson was filled with disappointment from Oklahoma being dealt their first loss in Omaha, but the clock hasn’t struck midnight just yet.

Following the Sooners’ 10-3 loss, Johnson gave his initial assessment of the game, as well as what his team needs to do to force a third game against Ole Miss.

“I really thought they took the momentum from the beginning of the game,” began Johnson. “We kind of settled back in. Jake settled back down and made some really quality pitches as he went through it. Hats off to them for taking the momentum of the game. We had a chance to get back in the game to take the momentum back, scored two runs. They brought a reliever in. Did a great job.

“Basically they took the momentum over the last game when we had two — I think one, two innings to end that game. We have to continue to get better, learn from our lesson today, and move on.”

While Ole Miss has all the momentum heading into Sunday’s showdown, Oklahoma has proven doubters wrong time and time again throughout the season. Skip Johnson will have his team motivated for their biggest game of the season on Sunday.

More on Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, College World Series

Moreover, the Rebels earned a quick lead behind team captain Tim Elko scoring two runs of his own, including a solo home run to right field in the third inning. In the eighth inning, Ole Miss blew the game open with a four-run scoring outburst on back-to-back-to-back home runs.

Ole Miss took game one of the series 10-3, setting up a potential national title win on Sunday — the first in school history. Oklahoma is attempting to be the first school in CWS history to win both the WCWS and MCWS in the same year. If Oklahoma can rally back and take control of the second game, game three will decide which of the two teams will make history.

After the big win, Elko was interviewed by ESPN’s Kris Budden on the field and broke down how he was able to be so effective against Oklahoma early.

“We were just trying to get pitches up and put good swings on them,” answered Elko. “He was a really good pitcher, I think he’s an All-American. We were just trying to get some good pitches to hit, lay off the stuff in the dirt and down low and we were able to do that.”

Elko was then asked about how it felt to be in the dugout watching as his teammates hit three home runs in a row in the eighth inning.

“Insanity,” said Elko. “They said it on the board, I think it’s the first time it’s ever happened in this ballpark. Just an incredible experience. So happy for those guys and for the team.”