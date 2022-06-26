ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Skip Johnson provides initial assessment following CWS Game 1 loss to Ole Miss

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYdZv_0gMYp0p900
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Skip Johnson was filled with disappointment from Oklahoma being dealt their first loss in Omaha, but the clock hasn’t struck midnight just yet.

Following the Sooners’ 10-3 loss, Johnson gave his initial assessment of the game, as well as what his team needs to do to force a third game against Ole Miss.

“I really thought they took the momentum from the beginning of the game,” began Johnson. “We kind of settled back in. Jake settled back down and made some really quality pitches as he went through it. Hats off to them for taking the momentum of the game. We had a chance to get back in the game to take the momentum back, scored two runs. They brought a reliever in. Did a great job.

“Basically they took the momentum over the last game when we had two — I think one, two innings to end that game. We have to continue to get better, learn from our lesson today, and move on.”

While Ole Miss has all the momentum heading into Sunday’s showdown, Oklahoma has proven doubters wrong time and time again throughout the season. Skip Johnson will have his team motivated for their biggest game of the season on Sunday.

More on Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, College World Series

Moreover, the Rebels earned a quick lead behind team captain Tim Elko scoring two runs of his own, including a solo home run to right field in the third inning. In the eighth inning, Ole Miss blew the game open with a four-run scoring outburst on back-to-back-to-back home runs.

Ole Miss took game one of the series 10-3, setting up a potential national title win on Sunday — the first in school history. Oklahoma is attempting to be the first school in CWS history to win both the WCWS and MCWS in the same year. If Oklahoma can rally back and take control of the second game, game three will decide which of the two teams will make history.

After the big win, Elko was interviewed by ESPN’s Kris Budden on the field and broke down how he was able to be so effective against Oklahoma early.

“We were just trying to get pitches up and put good swings on them,” answered Elko. “He was a really good pitcher, I think he’s an All-American. We were just trying to get some good pitches to hit, lay off the stuff in the dirt and down low and we were able to do that.”

Elko was then asked about how it felt to be in the dugout watching as his teammates hit three home runs in a row in the eighth inning.

“Insanity,” said Elko. “They said it on the board, I think it’s the first time it’s ever happened in this ballpark. Just an incredible experience. So happy for those guys and for the team.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Norman, OK
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Norman, OK
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Johnson, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Commitment

Texas' football program has been getting most of the recruiting love over the past couple of days - and deservedly so. The Longhorns landed a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning and have since added some other big-time prospects for the 2023 class. But we shouldn't forget about Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Budden
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Recruiting Admission

Like his nephew, Arch Manning, Peyton Manning was a big-time recruit coming out of high school. Peyton Manning, one of the top players in high school football in the 1990s, committed to the University of Tennessee over several other major programs. Following Arch Manning's commitment to Texas, Peyton Manning revealed...
NFL
On3.com

Mike Bianco reveals new tidbit on controversial sixth inning replay review

Mike Bianco may become a spokesman for Jumbotrons around the world after the part it played in Ole Miss‘ title-sealing victory over Oklahoma on Sunday. No championship game is without any controversy, and Game 2 of the College World Series finals had its fair share. With the showdown tied and no runs on the board, the Sooners attempted a squeeze bunt to take the lead — and it looked like John Spikerman laid down a beauty to score the game’s first run.
NORMAN, OK
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Texas Lands Big Commitment Days After Arch Manning

Texas has had quite the week when it comes to commitments for its football program. Arch Manning, who's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class, committed to the Longhorns earlier this week and someone else has already followed him there. The Longhorns have gotten a verbal commitment from four-star...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#Game One#College World Series#Ole Miss#College Baseball#Cws Game 1#Sooners#Rebels
On3.com

Alabama lands commitment from 2023 DB Brayson Hubbard

The Alabama Crimson Tide have just landed the sixth commitment in their 2023 class. On Sunday, three-star prospect Brayson Hubbard announced that he has teamed up with Alabama’s football program. This was a quick decision for the product of Ocean Springs (Miss.) as Hubbard earned an offer from Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma to win 2022 Men's College World Series

The game was scoreless in the top half of the sixth inning when the Sooners appeared to take their first lead of the MCWS. Oklahoma's John Spikerman laid down a bunt with runners on the corners, scoring Jackson Nicklaus from third. However, Spikerman was ruled out for running inside the baseline, taking the game's first would-be run off the board.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Ole Miss' National Championship

Ole Miss has officially won the College World Series. The Rebels took down the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series final as they won both games over the weekend. The Sooners collapsed in the bottom of the eighth inning when they were up by one and gave up three runs with their season on the line. They then couldn't overcome that deficit in the top of the ninth and lost.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy