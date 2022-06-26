ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mike Bianco breaks down Ole Miss victory in Game 1 of CWS final

By Barkley Truax about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco

Following Ole Miss‘ Game 1 victory over Oklahoma in the College World Series Final, Rebels head coach. Mike Bianco broke the game down from memory following the 10-3 stomping of the Sooners.

“I really thought we played well tonight,” Bianco said. “I thought the first inning was huge. Bennett is so good, and Big Leaguer out there, and to draw him the first game of the Championship Series I think is a tough challenge for the offense.

“But after two outs Tim [Elko] got a big base hit. I think he advanced on a wild pitch fastball, and then Kevin [Graham] got a huge hit through the 6-hole, which one of the things we did in practice yesterday, getting those left-handers to work the other way.”

Ole Miss earned four runs in the first three innings, setting the tone for what would be a day where the Rebels would tally 16 hits on a strong Sooners’ pitching staff.

Joe Bennett earned the start for OU, where he pitched 6.1 innings, striking out 10 Rebels batters while allowing seven hits and three earned runs (four total) on 106 pitches. Sooners headman Skip Johnson would be forced to make a switch on the mound four times over the final 3.2 innings.

“A lot of credit to Kevin [Graham]. A lot of credit to [third base coach Mike Clement],” Bianco said. “I thought that was big to get on the board in the first. Obviously, Jack [Dougherty] had a tremendous day. I thought super fastball command, super slider command. He just lived ahead in the count. We got a few – scratched a few more runs.

Bianco, as any good coach will do, made sure to emphasize the things his team needs to improve on heading into Game 2. Their four-run lead was erased after two Sooners runs came in during the bottom of the sixth while Dougherty was in a jam.

That was all the Sooners could hang their hats on, as the stellar bats from the Rebels earned Ole Miss six runs during the final two innings, effectively putting the game away after five scoreless innings.

“We hadn’t scored for a while, and the big home run by T.J. [McCants] and then [Justin] Bench, and then I guess Calvin was in between,” Bianco said. “Three home runs back to back to back. I don’t know if that’s ever been done here at this stadium.”

Bianco’s Rebels will look to duplicate that same performance during Game 2 against the Sooners. First pitch is set for Sunday and 3 p.m. ET live on ESPN.

