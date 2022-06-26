Pittsburgh Pirates: Top Pitching Prospects Turn in Strong Starts

In the 1970s, the Buffalo Braves looked like they could be the NBA’s next great team, yet things never panned out. What happened?. The Buffalo Braves no longer exist. In 1978, the short-lived franchise moved to San Diego and was renamed the Clippers, closing the door on a team that often looked promising but perpetually struggled to make good on its potential. The Braves only won one playoff series and one can tell a fairly full history of the NBA without mentioning them at all. But to do that would also mean ignoring one of the most tumultuous and fascinating teams in NBA history, a squad that featured multiple Hall of Famers and looked like a team sure to contend for years to come, but alas, never did. They are a dynasty that never was.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 59 MINUTES AGO