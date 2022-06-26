Brewers' Willy Adames: Scores twice in win

Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels. Harrison tied the game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, and he added an RBI single in the seventh. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last six games. The 34-year-old is up to a .234/.308/.351 slash line with two homers, 13 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base through 173 plate appearances. He's likely to resume splitting time with Leury Garcia at second base since Lenyn Sosa was returned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday while third baseman Yoan Moncada should command most of the playing time at the hot corner.

