Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Hits game-winning homer

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO