ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Hits game-winning homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 victory versus...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dansby Swanson Reacts To The Freddie Freeman Drama

Dansby Swanson isn't interested in leaving Excel Sports Management. Swanson has been with that agency for a long time and confirmed that despite what happened with Freddie Freeman on Tuesday, he loves his relationship with his agent. Freeman made headlines during the afternoon when he fired his agents. He was...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

As the MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies already have an eye on bolstering their roster in anticipation of what may turn out to be tightly contested National League wild-card races. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Phillies plan to “seek” bullpen help ahead of this season’s […] The post Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Clayton Kershaw Makes Opinion On Freddie Freeman Very Clear

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw had a front-row seat to Freddie Freeman's emotional return to Atlanta over the weekend. In a conversation with FOX's Ken Rosenthal after his first night back where it all started, Freeman admitted that he's not looking for closure. Saying, "I don't want to close something that was so special for me for 15 years."
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Braves potential trade candidates: Brandon Drury

To this point in the series, I’ve been strictly focused on left-handed bats, which is what Alex Anthopoulos said he is focused on leading up to the deadline. However, this right-handed bat and former Braves prospect is another option that makes a lot of sense. If you missed any...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Snares win Tuesday

Melancon (3-6) earned the win Tuesday over the Padres. He struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning. Melancon was the beneficiary of the Diamondbacks' comeback, which culminated in a walkoff in the ninth inning. The 37-year-old hasn't logged a save since June 3, but that's been due to a lack save situations rather than performance, though he hasn't been all that sharp. The veteran reliever has a 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 26.1 innings. He's 11-for-13 in saves chances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, whose appeal for a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The National League
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs 22nd homer

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta. His seventh-inning blast off Dylan Lee tied the game at 3-3, but it was the last gasp from the Phillies' offense. Schwarber has gone yard six times in the last 12 games to give him 22 homers on the year, and the hot streak has raised his slash line to .220/.344/.511.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Reports to minors

The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Kelley and utility man Pablo Reyes were sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (hand) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf), who were reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rays. During his month-long stay with the Brewers, Kelley appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and logged a 7.31 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Flexes power Tuesday

Robert went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels. Robert gave the White Sox their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning, 448-foot moonshot. He had gone 0-for-8 in his last two games, marking just the third time this year he's gone multiple games without a hit. The outfielder is slashing a strong .295/.324/.434 with eight homers, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 10 doubles across 58 contests.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Nearly hits for cycle

Buxton went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Rockies. All Buxton needed for the cycle was a home run, but he still contributed several runs to the Twins' win Sunday. He scored on a Max Kepler single in the first inning and a double in the seventh, as well as Carlos Correa sac fly in the second. After struggling to a .169 batting average in May, the outfielder has been in MVP form in June, slashing .308/.400/.800. Sunday's three-hit performance brought his season batting average up to .238.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy