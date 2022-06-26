ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead, woman injured in Indianapolis after shooting on southeast side

By Kristine Phillips, Indianapolis Star
Update : This article was updated June 27, 2022 with information about the deceased.

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Sunday morning on the city's southeast side.

Police responded to a call at around 8:30 a.m. to a duplex in the 1500 block of Renton Street, just north of Bethel Park.

The man, identified Monday as 23-year-old Kyson Ward, was found dead, and the woman was taken to the hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer William Young.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but Young said investigators don't believe it was a random act.

An investigation is ongoing.

As of June 27, the city had experienced 103 criminal homicides, which is 10 fewer than at the same point last year, according to Indianapolis police. Criminal homicides do not include those deemed accidental or justified, such as self defense killings.

BY THE NUMBERS

Indianapolis nonfatal shootings between Jan. 1 and June 24 for each year -

  • 2022 : 277 shootings; 324 people shot
  • 2021 : 318 shootings; 358 people shot
  • 2020 : 240 shootings; 262 people shot
  • 2019 : 207 shootings; 244 people shot
  • 2018 : 210 shootings; 225 people shot

Source: IMPD

More: Indianapolis crime: List of all criminal homicides in 2022

Call IndyStar reporter Kristine Phillips at (317) 444-3206. Follow her on Twitter: @bykristinep .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man dead, woman injured in Indianapolis after shooting on southeast side

IN THIS ARTICLE
