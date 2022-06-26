Heidi Klum Looks Stunning as She’s Feeling Herself in a Revealing Leather Look

Heidi Klum Brenton Ho for Billboard.

The supermodel and “Queen of Halloween” Heidi Klum is taking a step back and truly, “feeling herself” in this sizzling, confident new video.

On June 24, Klum uploaded a video of herself to Instagram with the song “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj (feat. Beyoncé) playing throughout. She uploaded the super-sexy video with the caption, “About last night ………” and turned off the comment section because she refused to let any trolls get her down.

Now we don’t know what happened last night, but we do know that Klum looks so confident and gorgeous in this video. Throughout, we see the supermodel bounce her hair back and forth with her smiling from ear to ear. She’s truly doing as the song says and feeling herself. The America’s Got Talent judge also added a cartoon bubble filter over the video, which oddly added to the aesthetic.

Now, Klum is no stranger to posting sexy videos or nude photos on her social media. She opened up to Ocean Drive Magazine in a now-archived article per People back in 2016 about how she loves being naked and how it makes her feel more comfortable in her skin. “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free.” She added, “When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

