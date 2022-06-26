ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This 2-in-1 Serum and Sunscreen Is Already Saving (And Brightening) My Skin—And It Works on Every Skin Tone

By Samantha Leal
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpWfI_0gMYnEb800

I'm that person who preaches the needs of wearing sunscreen every. single. day, rain or shine. But even I can admit that when it comes to my face—the most important part of the body, you might argue, to protect from the sun in terms of preserving your aesthetic and promoting safety—I tend to hesitate before applying any type of SPF. What if this product clogs my pores? What if it gives a weird cast on my skin? What if it smells, and I can't stop thinking about it? What if I mess up and forget what step it is in the skin-care progress, was it all for nothing? I've rotated through product after product with my concerns in mind, trying to figure out which would protect me (particularly more than, say, just a quick spray with an aerosol SPF), while also not wreaking havoc on my skin.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

I Tested 50 Ultra Popular Sunscreens—These Are the 12 Best

In the past few years, I’ve become very, very into sun care and protection (like, aside from baseline SPF coverage). Ya girl is predisposed to get melanoma, and already got a couple biopsies and a pre-cancer growth removed. As such, I’ve spent quite a bit of time accumulating and testing out a variety of options around the world that’ll keep my skin healthy, safe, and cancer-free. AND—realizing some of my favorite sunscreens aren’t available in the US (thanks for nothing, FDA)—I decided to go on a domestic quest to find the best protective creams, sprays, and serums in every category, all available stateside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Dermatologists Decode What Everything Means on a Sunscreen Bottle

We all know how important sunscreen is. It's our best line of defense against sun damage, which can lead to everything from premature signs of aging to skin cancer. But, take a quick glance at the bottle and you're gonna see things you may not fully understand like "broad-spectrum" and PA+++. But, understanding these labels can help you pick the best level of protection for you. To clear up any confusion, we've tapped a few derms to decode the most common phrases on sunscreen bottles.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Serum#Skin Tone#Skin Type
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Scientists found a simple sleep habit that literally cleans your brain

Scientists have discovered a simple sleep habit that can literally clean your brain at night. What exactly does that mean? Well, when you sleep on your side, scientists say it can help improve your glymphatic system. This system is responsible for cleaning “misfolded proteins” out of your brain. These proteins play a large part in the formation of motor neuron diseases.
HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy