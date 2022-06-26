Parker Kruse’s Body Recovered Along Wisconsin River

Road construction continues on Highway 23 Between Darlington and Mineral Point. The current work on Galena Street in Darlington will continue through the end of July and crews will continue water main and storm sewer installation from Huntington Court to the south. Concrete sidewalk and driveway aprons will be formed and poured from River Street to Ravine Street on Thursday and Friday. On Highway 23, next week, crews are scheduled to remove remaining guardrail sections just north of Darlington along the Pecatonica River and north between Highway 39 and Mineral Point. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by October.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO