Inspired by her own loss, PCDS tennis player starts nonprofit to help kids deal with grief

When Milan Coraggio-Sewell was 6 years old, she went on a family vacation with her best friend. Ten years later, she describes their relationship as “inseparable.” They played together and talked about growing up together, like childhood best friends do.

Then, on that trip, Coraggio-Sewell’s friend — whose identity she asked to keep anonymous — suffered a “tragic death.” As a 6-year-old, she didn’t know how to process the emotions of losing someone so central to her life.

“I was feeling confused, I didn't understand what was going on, why I would never see him again,” Coraggio-Sewell said. “I felt alone. I felt like no one understood what I was going through because I didn't understand what was happening.”

When her grandparents passed away a few years later, the cycle restarted. Confusion. Sadness. Frustration.

At the time, Coraggio-Sewell didn’t know how to channel those emotions productively. Now, she’s 16 years old and a rising senior at Phoenix Country Day, where she went 20-1 as the girl's tennis team’s No. 1 this spring. Her mind is on the future, but the past continues to shape who she is.

That’s why, last year, she started the Boxed Up Project, a nonprofit aimed at helping children who have lost people close to them.

The idea sprouted in a conversation last year with her mom, Robin, when she was volunteering with Best Buddies. For as long as she can remember, Coraggio-Sewell has been “super passionate” about community service. Each new pursuit has brought new satisfaction and a new ability to make an impact. But each has also left Coraggio-Sewell feeling like a cog in a bigger chain. None was quite as personal as she wanted.

“We help out one organization, which is great and amazing, but then we never talk about it again,” Coraggio-Sewell said of her previous volunteering experience. “Or with the group of girls that are in the group, we never go back again so I felt like there was never a personal connection to helping. So I wanted to do something that I felt like I had a close connection with where I could make an impact continually.”

Hearing this, Robin asked, “What's something big in your life that's impacted you?”

The natural answer, of course, was her friend’s death.

Coraggio-Sewell began researching ways to help kids in similar situations and came across an organization in Canada that provided grief boxes filled with items to help people cope with loss. Those boxes, though, were expensive and geared towards adults, prompting Coraggio-Sewell’s plan to provide them free of cost.

Now, half a year after delivering its first box, the Boxed Up Project has made over 500, with plans to expand beyond Arizona. There are two types of boxes — one for young children and one for teenagers. Both have a grief book, picture frames and a replica of Coraggio-Sewell’s friend’s stuffed animal that she used to overcome her own grief a decade ago. The children’s box compliments those items with play-doh and coloring books while the older kids get items like a journaling book.

“It's just something that they go to that is their own personal safe haven that makes them feel better,” said Lisa Henry Holmes, a Phoenix-area philanthropist who has worked closely with Coraggio-Sewell. “And maybe that little stuffed animal reminds them of their brother that they lost or their mom or dad. It's just kind of the whole package. And the fact that somebody thought about them and that this is their box to help them.”

Starting a nonprofit, though, isn’t as easy as having an idea and putting it into action.

There’s paperwork, applying for 501(c)(3) status, fundraising, building connections with relevant retailers and working out shipping logistics. That’s where people like Henry Holmes, who have decades of experience, come in. Coraggio-Sewell also has two friends, Elina Ferrigno and Sinclaire Tzick, who help her with social media and boxing parties.

“The first people I reached out to was Hospice of the Valley and they have their branch of the New Song Center for Grieving Children,” Coraggio-Sewell said. “The grief counselors over there have been really wonderful. They were the first people I asked to help and they helped me so much with figuring out what I needed to do because I wanted to be so cautious because of this topic and they really, really helped me and they've been super supporting.”

Ultimately, though, the Boxed Up Project is Coraggio-Sewell’s undertaking. Everything about it reflects the vision she had to help those suffering through the same emotions she’s been through.

And just half a year after its launching, the impact is already helping children across the Valley. Ruquiayah Muhammad, who develops programming at Billy’s Place, a West Valley nonprofit that provides support for kids experiencing grief, has experienced that first-hand.

“A lot of kids struggle at school,” Muhammad said. “Their ability to concentrate and focus has become like a fog, almost, where they just have a hard time being present in where they're at. So those items (in grief boxes) have really helped regulate and can start that support in the schools so parents aren't getting called or having to pull their children out sometimes because of how they're handling their emotions. They have something right then and there that is accessible to them.”

