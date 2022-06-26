ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ineos youngster Carlos Rodríguez wins Spanish road race title

By Patrick Fletcher
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) continued his breakthrough season with a first national title, soloing to victory at the Spanish championship road race on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who won a stage of the Tour of the Basque Country as well as a number of stage racing top-fives, was a cut above the rest on the hilly Mallorca circuit.

He crossed the line 51 seconds ahead of anyone else, with Jesús Herrada getting the better of Alex Aranburu in a two-up sprint for second place.

There was more than a minute back to the next finisher, with Ayuso leading home a six-man group at 2:04.

After a flat start, the 186km race came down to four laps of a 21km circuit that reached 2,500 metres of elevation gain thanks to the repeat climbs up the 6km Col de Sa Creu.

On the penultimate ascent, Rodríguez, after responding to attacks with apparent ease, forced the pace and split the group down to six. When they came around for the final ascent, he hit the pedals again and went clear, never to be seen again.

He dived down the descent and held his advantage to give himself time to celebrate in the home straight, earning the right to wear the Spanish champion's jersey in his expected Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España later this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Novak Djokovic sweeps aside Thanasi Kokkinakis to reach third round

“Come on, Than,” someone shouted from the crowd as Novak Djokovic was two points from victory on Centre Court here on Wednesday. “Make him work for it.” Thanasi Kokkinakis, who had been doing his best to get the six-times champion to break sweat for the last two hours, could only smile, shrug and ruefully shake his head.
TENNIS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy