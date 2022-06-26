$250,000 Race Coming to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Peach Festival has a new location in Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can enjoy peaches from Georgia along with plenty of activities for kids, including Paint-a-Peach at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. There will also be a canning demonstration at noon, plus bingo at 1 p.m. Admission is free. The Peach Festival is a benefit for the VFW and Make A Wish South Dakota.

