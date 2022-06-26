On the Record with State Senator Zellnor Myrie: SCOTUS gun law ruling ‘lethal’

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Brooklyn State Senator Zellnor Myrie blasted the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down a restrictive New York gun law.

The decision is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles, and Boston — and elsewhere

“The sad reality is that this is one of the most lethal and deadly decisions that this court has rendered in our lifetimes,” Myrie said.

The politician said the ruling was expected, and that he and his colleagues were working on the best way to respond.

Last July, the politician championed a gun liability law that allows victims to sue gun manufacturers, which a New York federal court recently found was constitutional, said the lawmaker.

“New Yorkers have the right to protect themselves,” Myrie said.

Myrie joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the Supreme Court gun ruling.

