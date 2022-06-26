ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

15 High-Protein Breakfast Sandwiches You Can Freeze, Heat and Eat

By Andrea Jordan
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b10Hz_0gMYmLoQ00
Breakfast sandwich recipes are perfect for preparing ahead of time. Image Credit: bhofack2/iStock/GettyImages

Chowing down on a homemade breakfast sandwich is a great option for a well-balanced morning meal. But what's even quicker and easier are breakfast sandwiches that you can meal prep ahead of time and store in the freezer.

With make-ahead breakfast sandwich recipes, mornings are that much simpler and you can feel good that you put something nutritious in your body.

Read on for 15 breakfast sandwich recipes that are chock full of protein to keep those mid-morning cravings at bay.

  • Protein: 23 grams

Give your traditional grilled cheese an upgrade by adding tomatoes like in this yummy breakfast sandwich recipe.

"This sandwich is made with whole-grain bread, which is a great source of fiber, and cheddar cheese, which adds a protein," says Andrea Mathis, RD. "Together, these will help to satisfy hunger."

Get the Grilled Cheese Breakfast Sandwich recipe and nutrition info here.

Biting into this delicious breakfast sandwich made with portabello mushrooms and fresh arugula is sure to add a dose of joy to your morning. But just because this breakfast sandwich is vegan, doesn't mean it skimps on protein.

"This sandwich is made with hearty ingredients like cashew cheese, which contributes a significant amount of protein to the meal," Mathis says. "And the fresh spinach and arugula add protein, too."

Get the Charred Vegan Portobello "Steak" Breakfast Sandwich recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Protein: 16 grams

Goat cheese, mushrooms, eggs and a whole-grain English muffin come together in this recipe to create a delicious and satiating breakfast sandwich with high amounts of protein and fiber, Mathis says.

Not to mention, the greens and mushrooms add valuable plant nutrients and may count as one of your daily servings of veggies!

  • Protein: 15 grams

With this spin on your classic bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sammy, Canadian bacon, (which is much leaner than regular bacon) adds protein and savory breakfast flavor. With just a fried egg and some melted cheese, these are fairly simple to put together and save for later.

"This breakfast sandwich has 15 grams of satisfying protein and only 2 grams of saturated fat," Mathis says. "It's a perfect nutritious option for those with busy mornings."

Get the Egg and Canadian Bacon Breakfast Sandwich recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Protein: 25 grams

You'll probably be surprised to find out that these yummy breakfast wraps are made completely in the microwave in just about three minutes. That means you don't even have to dirty a pan when you make them on meal-prep days!

"The avocados in this breakfast wrap recipe are a great source of healthy fats and the black beans provide protein, folate and iron," Mathis says. "You'll also get a good amount of fiber from the beans."

Get the Three-Minute Breakfast Wrap recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Protein: 21 grams

If you're looking for a decadent savory breakfast sandwich recipe that's loaded with flavor and nutrients, look no further than this one. A creamy spread of brie on a sprouted grain bun with a fried egg, fresh lemon juice and arugula makes this breakfast a dream, but take caution if you have heart problems.

"The sodium in this breakfast sandwich recipe is on the higher end," Mathis warns. "To lower sodium, omit the salt."

Get the Brie and Egg Breakfast Bun recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Protein: 31 grams

These Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches are perfect for meal-prepping ahead of time. You can cook all of the eggs and other ingredients together in a large batch, just make sure to wrap your sammys individually so they freeze well.

This breakfast sandwich recipe calls for ham (which reheats very well, according to the author), but you can swap it out for any other protein source or topping you prefer. Sliced avocado is another great option!

The eggs in this recipe are the real star. "Eggs are a great source of protein, and they also have choline — a nutrient that helps the brain and nervous system function," Mathis says.

Get the Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches recipe and nutrition info from Natasha's Kitchen.

As the name suggests, you're getting a heft dose of plant nutrition when you choose these veggie-heavy freezable breakfast sandwiches. Make these ahead of time, and you'll be set with nutritious morning meals all week long.

"By pairing spinach with foods high in vitamin C, like roasted red peppers, the body is more able to absorb the non-heme iron from the spinach," says Sarah Jackson, RD, founder of Origin Nutrition.

Some cooking methods destroy vitamin C, though. To avoid this, roast or pan-fry your red peppers.

Get the Veggie Packed Freezer Breakfast Sandwich recipe and nutrition info from Budget Bytes.

  • Protein: 36 grams

Another breakfast sandwich recipe designed specifically for meal-prep, these freezer-friendly bagels are easy to store and reheat. In a total of about 15 minutes, you can have as many as 6 breakfasts ready to go.

The recipe is pretty simple, with just bagels, eggs, cheese and ham, salt and pepper on the ingredients list.

Consider swapping regular bagels with a whole grain version to increase fiber, Jackson says. You can also throw in a handful of spinach or arugula to add vitamins and minerals.

Get the Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches recipe and nutrition info from Six Sisters Stuff.

  • Protein: 18 grams

Make 12 delicious and nutritious breakfast sandwiches with this freezer-friendly recipe. Roasted red peppers, broccoli, tomatoes and basil offer plant nutrients while the eggs and bacon give you protein.

"The protein in this recipe is key to regulating hunger levels and for preventing overeating," Jackson says. That's what makes this protein-rich breakfast sandwich great for healthy eating and even weight loss and weight management.

Get the Easy Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches recipe and nutrition info from Diethood.

  • Protein: 17 grams

For the purposes of this round-up, yes — a quesadilla can be considered a sandwich. In fact, this recipe is perfect for those who might prefer a lighter bite with fewer carbs than your traditional breakfast sandwich.

Using turkey sausage in this recipe will help to lower the saturated fat, which is important for heart health, Jackson says. "Eating too much saturated fat has been shown to contribute to atherosclerosis, which can lead to heart disease."

Get the Sausage and Egg Breakfast Quesadillas recipe and nutrition info from Budget Bytes.

  • Protein: 24 grams

You may have to open your mind to consider that a veggie burger makes a great breakfast sandwich, but with 24 grams of protein thanks to the patty and a crunchy fried egg, you'll come back to this recipe again and again.

"The guacamole and olive oil in this recipe provide heart-healthy mono and poly unsaturated fats which are known to increase HDL or good cholesterol levels," Jackson says.

Get the Breakfast Veggie Burger recipe and nutrition info here

  • Protein: 44 grams

Having this breakfast on hand will surely keep you out of the drive-thru. It's got some serious, bold flavor thanks to the fresh salsa and creamy guacamole, which also offer plant nutrients.

The eggs, black beans and bacon all contribute to the protein in this breakfast sandwich recipe, but if you're going vegetarian, you can omit the bacon and still have a high-protein meal.

To avoid sogginess, consider keeping the salsa and guacamole fresh in the fridge and adding it to your sandwich after reheating.

Get the Huevos Rancheros Breakfast Sandwich recipe and nutrition info from Wholefully.

  • Protein: 13 grams

Meal prepping breakfast sandwiches like these makes making healthy decisions easier. "Having a satiating breakfast means there is less of a chance for over-eating later in the day," Jackson says.

The trick for making the perfect eggs for this recipe is gently baking them in a sheet pan with all your fix-ins until they're just set. Then, just use a cookie cutter or mason jar to cut out your egg rounds, place them on your bread, wrap and freeze!

Get the Meal Prep Breakfast Sandwiches recipe and nutrition info from Pinch of Yum.

  • Protein: 29 grams

This Steak Breakfast Burrito recipe is the perfect way to use leftovers for a morning meal that's satisfying and tasty.

This recipe pairs steak with sweet potatoes topped with chilled Greek yogurt and freshly chopped cilantro, but you're encouraged to use whatever veggies or other add-ins you like. One burrito clocks in at 29 grams of protein, which is sure to keep you full until lunchtime.

Get the Steak Breakfast Burrito recipe and nutrition info here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EhEK_0gMYmLoQ00
Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com/Creative

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Sandwiches#Breakfast Sandwich#Grilled Cheese#Melted Cheese#Food Drink#Rd
shefinds

The Healthiest Meal To Order At McDonald's, According To A Nutritionist

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 02/02/2017. Even the healthiest eaters find themselves at the golden arches at some point in their life. Whether you’re on a road trip and it’s the only place to eat for miles, or you’re busy a mom that just needs a quick meal for the kids, there are countless situations where you might find yourself at McDonald’s, trying your best to navigate the menu and order the least-fattening item. Well, have no fear—nutritionists are here to help.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
moneytalksnews.com

8 Things You Should Never Store in the Pantry

Experiencing sticker shock in the grocery aisles? You’re not imagining it. With inflation up more than 8% in the past year, we’re paying more for almost everything. While we can put off certain purchases, we can’t go without eating. Surging inflation means that every grocery dollar matters and that we can’t afford to waste food. That includes wasting food by having it go bad due to improper storage.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

The One Collagen-Building Food You Should Be Eating To Tighten Loose Skin After Weight Loss

After losing weight, you might notice looser skin on various parts of your body. While this might seem jarring at first, this is normal and inevitable for many after a major change like shedding pounds, experts say. We checked in with health, nutrition and skin experts to learn more about one especially collagen-rich food that can help tighten loose skin as part of a healthy, vitamin-filled diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy