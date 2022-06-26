15 High-Protein Breakfast Sandwiches You Can Freeze, Heat and Eat

Breakfast sandwich recipes are perfect for preparing ahead of time. Image Credit: bhofack2/iStock/GettyImages

Chowing down on a homemade breakfast sandwich is a great option for a well-balanced morning meal. But what's even quicker and easier are breakfast sandwiches that you can meal prep ahead of time and store in the freezer.

With make-ahead breakfast sandwich recipes, mornings are that much simpler and you can feel good that you put something nutritious in your body.

Read on for 15 breakfast sandwich recipes that are chock full of protein to keep those mid-morning cravings at bay.

​Protein: 23 grams​

Give your traditional grilled cheese an upgrade by adding tomatoes like in this yummy breakfast sandwich recipe.

"This sandwich is made with whole-grain bread, which is a great source of fiber, and cheddar cheese, which adds a protein," says Andrea Mathis, RD. "Together, these will help to satisfy hunger."

Biting into this delicious breakfast sandwich made with portabello mushrooms and fresh arugula is sure to add a dose of joy to your morning. But just because this breakfast sandwich is vegan, doesn't mean it skimps on protein.

"This sandwich is made with hearty ingredients like cashew cheese, which contributes a significant amount of protein to the meal," Mathis says. "And the fresh spinach and arugula add protein, too."

​Protein: 16 grams​

Goat cheese, mushrooms, eggs and a whole-grain English muffin come together in this recipe to create a delicious and satiating breakfast sandwich with high amounts of protein and fiber, Mathis says.

Not to mention, the greens and mushrooms add valuable plant nutrients and may count as one of your daily servings of veggies!

​Protein: 15 grams​

With this spin on your classic bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sammy, Canadian bacon, (which is much leaner than regular bacon) adds protein and savory breakfast flavor. With just a fried egg and some melted cheese, these are fairly simple to put together and save for later.

"This breakfast sandwich has 15 grams of satisfying protein and only 2 grams of saturated fat," Mathis says. "It's a perfect nutritious option for those with busy mornings."

​Protein: 25 grams​

You'll probably be surprised to find out that these yummy breakfast wraps are made completely in the microwave in just about three minutes. That means you don't even have to dirty a pan when you make them on meal-prep days!

"The avocados in this breakfast wrap recipe are a great source of healthy fats and the black beans provide protein, folate and iron," Mathis says. "You'll also get a good amount of fiber from the beans."

​Protein: 21 grams​

If you're looking for a decadent savory breakfast sandwich recipe that's loaded with flavor and nutrients, look no further than this one. A creamy spread of brie on a sprouted grain bun with a fried egg, fresh lemon juice and arugula makes this breakfast a dream, but take caution if you have heart problems.

"The sodium in this breakfast sandwich recipe is on the higher end," Mathis warns. "To lower sodium, omit the salt."

​Protein: 31 grams​

These Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches are perfect for meal-prepping ahead of time. You can cook all of the eggs and other ingredients together in a large batch, just make sure to wrap your sammys individually so they freeze well.

This breakfast sandwich recipe calls for ham (which reheats very well, according to the author), but you can swap it out for any other protein source or topping you prefer. Sliced avocado is another great option!

The eggs in this recipe are the real star. "Eggs are a great source of protein, and they also have choline — a nutrient that helps the brain and nervous system function," Mathis says.

As the name suggests, you're getting a heft dose of plant nutrition when you choose these veggie-heavy freezable breakfast sandwiches. Make these ahead of time, and you'll be set with nutritious morning meals all week long.

"By pairing spinach with foods high in vitamin C, like roasted red peppers, the body is more able to absorb the non-heme iron from the spinach," says Sarah Jackson, RD, founder of Origin Nutrition.

Some cooking methods destroy vitamin C, though. To avoid this, roast or pan-fry your red peppers.

​Protein: 36 grams​

Another breakfast sandwich recipe designed specifically for meal-prep, these freezer-friendly bagels are easy to store and reheat. In a total of about 15 minutes, you can have as many as 6 breakfasts ready to go.

The recipe is pretty simple, with just bagels, eggs, cheese and ham, salt and pepper on the ingredients list.

Consider swapping regular bagels with a whole grain version to increase fiber, Jackson says. You can also throw in a handful of spinach or arugula to add vitamins and minerals.

​Protein: 18 grams​

Make 12 delicious and nutritious breakfast sandwiches with this freezer-friendly recipe. Roasted red peppers, broccoli, tomatoes and basil offer plant nutrients while the eggs and bacon give you protein.

"The protein in this recipe is key to regulating hunger levels and for preventing overeating," Jackson says. That's what makes this protein-rich breakfast sandwich great for healthy eating and even weight loss and weight management.

​Protein: 17 grams​

For the purposes of this round-up, yes — a quesadilla can be considered a sandwich. In fact, this recipe is perfect for those who might prefer a lighter bite with fewer carbs than your traditional breakfast sandwich.

Using turkey sausage in this recipe will help to lower the saturated fat, which is important for heart health, Jackson says. "Eating too much saturated fat has been shown to contribute to atherosclerosis, which can lead to heart disease."

​Protein: 24 grams​

You may have to open your mind to consider that a veggie burger makes a great breakfast sandwich, but with 24 grams of protein thanks to the patty and a crunchy fried egg, you'll come back to this recipe again and again.

"The guacamole and olive oil in this recipe provide heart-healthy mono and poly unsaturated fats which are known to increase HDL or good cholesterol levels," Jackson says.

​Protein: 44 grams​

Having this breakfast on hand will surely keep you out of the drive-thru. It's got some serious, bold flavor thanks to the fresh salsa and creamy guacamole, which also offer plant nutrients.

The eggs, black beans and bacon all contribute to the protein in this breakfast sandwich recipe, but if you're going vegetarian, you can omit the bacon and still have a high-protein meal.

To avoid sogginess, consider keeping the salsa and guacamole fresh in the fridge and adding it to your sandwich after reheating.

​Protein: 13 grams​

Meal prepping breakfast sandwiches like these makes making healthy decisions easier. "Having a satiating breakfast means there is less of a chance for over-eating later in the day," Jackson says.

The trick for making the perfect eggs for this recipe is gently baking them in a sheet pan with all your fix-ins until they're just set. Then, just use a cookie cutter or mason jar to cut out your egg rounds, place them on your bread, wrap and freeze!

​Protein: 29 grams​

This Steak Breakfast Burrito recipe is the perfect way to use leftovers for a morning meal that's satisfying and tasty.

This recipe pairs steak with sweet potatoes topped with chilled Greek yogurt and freshly chopped cilantro, but you're encouraged to use whatever veggies or other add-ins you like. One burrito clocks in at 29 grams of protein, which is sure to keep you full until lunchtime.

