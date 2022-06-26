EB & WB LA 18 (River Rd), Approximately 1000” West of LA 3142, in Hahnville, St. Charles Parish — Roadwork (Closure)

One month after approval for a Denham Springs-area 2,000 lot subdivision failed in a tie vote before the Livingston Parish Council, it appeared again on the agenda. Deer Run, which is slated for 4-H Club Road across from Hillon Hood Road, has loomed large over the council for several months. The neighborhood is the latest in a string of large developments proposed in the last year that ultimately pushed the parish council to pass a temporary building moratorium that remains ongoing.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO