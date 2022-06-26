EB & WB LA 18 (River Rd), Approximately 1000” West of LA 3142, in Hahnville, St. Charles Parish — Roadwork (Closure)

Early in the evening of Friday, August 27th, 2021, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stood at a City Hall lectern and delivered an update on the approach of Hurricane Ida. The situation had grown more serious since Cantrell last addressed the public, six hours before. Then, Ida had been a tropical storm. But it picked up speed over the course of the day, and by 4 p.m., the National Hurricane Center predicted Ida would become an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” by the time it approached the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.
