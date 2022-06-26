ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hahnville, LA

EB & WB LA 18 (River Rd), Approximately 1000” West of LA 3142, in Hahnville, St. Charles Parish — Roadwork (Closure)

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart Cross Street: Approximately 1000 Feet West of LA 3142, @ Occidental Chemical. Recurrence: Recurring daily...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

St. Charles Parish cuts ribbon on West Bank Yard Building

HAHNVILLE – St. Charles Parish officials and employees celebrated the grand opening of the Public Works West Bank Yard Building by cutting the ribbon on the new facility located at 166 Scorpio Street in Hahnville last week. The 4,000-square-foot building consists of nine offices and two conference rooms that...
HAHNVILLE, LA
WAFB

Baby Queen crowned in Very Special Miss Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nova Joseph, of Hammond, was crowned as Baby Queen Very Special Miss Louisiana over the weekend at the Very Special Miss Louisiana pageant. TARC holds this pageant annually to fundraise for special needs children. This year, the pageant was held June 24-25 at the Mission...
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Hahnville, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
theadvocate.com

Quarters, Sherwood Forest Boulevard restaurant and entertainment venue, shuts down

Quarters, a restaurant and entertainment venue at the intersection of Coursey and Sherwood Forest boulevards, has closed. Quarters Owner Collis Temple III said in a statement the closure is effective immediately. “Between the significant challenges presented by COVID-19, new competitors entering the Baton Rouge market, and rapidly rising food and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Hotard to speak at housing meeting

LAPLACE — Parish President Jaclyn Hotard will address a variety of housing topics impacting residents in St. John the Baptist Parish and the metro area during the July general membership meeting of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans. July topics include improving internal drainage in St. John...
LAPLACE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Eb Wb#La 3127
WAFB

Highways in Iberville, Ascension Parishes forced to shut down

(WAFB) - A sink hole and a vehicle fire forced two highways to shut down Sunday morning, according to DOTD. Around 11 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced both lanes of LA 431 at Bayou Boulevard were closed. Traffic officials say the closure is due to a sink...
WDSU

NOPD investigating carjacking on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened Tuesday morning on Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a person was carjacked around 4:21 a.m. in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police say two men approached the victim as they backed into a parking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

New owner of historic home has been trying for years to demolish it. With the council’s reluctant OK, now he can.

The City Council voted Thursday to allow the demolition of a century-old house in the Uptown historic district, while mandating that the owner retain or restore the façade. It was the fifth demolition request for 1230 Webster St. since 2019, after it was put on the market and eventually sold to an Alabama couple. Some requests were withdrawn, others denied.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

'People are just exhausted': Livingston Parish residents despair after 2,000 lot subdivision passes

One month after approval for a Denham Springs-area 2,000 lot subdivision failed in a tie vote before the Livingston Parish Council, it appeared again on the agenda. Deer Run, which is slated for 4-H Club Road across from Hillon Hood Road, has loomed large over the council for several months. The neighborhood is the latest in a string of large developments proposed in the last year that ultimately pushed the parish council to pass a temporary building moratorium that remains ongoing.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash

Lockport – On June 26, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 about half a mile south of Louisiana Highway 3220 (Bellevue Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 47-year-old Grant Gremillion of Sulphur, 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez of Berwick, and 38-year-old Alexander Vigil of Morgan City.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
an17.com

Team Title relocates company headquarters to Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. – Team Title, a full-service title agency based in Louisiana, has announced it will relocate the company’s corporate headquarters to Mandeville as part of a significant expansion of its operations in both Louisiana and Mississippi. Since 2018, the agency has expanded from a small, single-office title...
MANDEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Ascension Parish

Prairieville – On June 25, 2022, shortly after 9:00 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Melvin White of Gonzales.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wwno.org

Evacuating New Orleans: New plans account for rapidly intensifying storms, but are they enough?

Early in the evening of Friday, August 27th, 2021, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stood at a City Hall lectern and delivered an update on the approach of Hurricane Ida. The situation had grown more serious since Cantrell last addressed the public, six hours before. Then, Ida had been a tropical storm. But it picked up speed over the course of the day, and by 4 p.m., the National Hurricane Center predicted Ida would become an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” by the time it approached the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy