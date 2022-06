The Money In The Bank Ladder Match is one of the annual bouts that determine how the immediate future of the top titles is going to go. One could argue that the Money In The Bank Ladder Match has surpassed the Royal Rumble as the promotion’s top contenders match. The match has grown into one of WWE’s highest-rated PPVs of the year. Money In The Bank started out in 2005 as a stand-alone match at Wrestlemania, with Edge winning the inaugural match. Fun fact about this match, Chris Jericho came up with the original concept, he then pitched the idea to Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon. That’s all cool, and I could sit here and do an A&E Biography about the Money In The Bank Ladder Match and no one would read this. Let’s talk about who should win the match this year, and how that should go. Will it go this way? Probably not, but wrestling is all about using your imagination, escaping into a fantasy world, and having a good time so let’s do that, and fantasy book this year’s match.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO