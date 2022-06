Robert (Bob) Joseph Etheridge, 88, of Littleton, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Kitty Askins Hospice House in Goldsboro, NC. Bob was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC, to the late Paul and Muriel King Etheridge on July 1, 1933. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Shaw, from Weldon, NC, in June 1953, and the couple enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage before her death in 2012.

