Congratulations, Miss Florida!

Lindsay Bettis Wins Miss Florida Tiara

LAKELAND, Fla — Last night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland, Miss Seminole County, Lindsay Bettis, took home the coveted Miss Florida tiara in her final year of eligibility.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This was the seventh time 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis has competed for the crown. She is an outspoken mental health and drug addiction recovery advocate who wowed the judges with her jazz dancing skills to the classic hit, “I Got The Music In Me.”

Now, Bettis will go on to represent the state of Florida in the Miss America Competition, held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut in December.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier in the evening, Miss Wekiva Springs’ Outstanding Teen, Aashna Shah, took home the title of Florida’s Outstanding Teen.

The Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition will be held this August in Texas.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]