ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Congratulations, Miss Florida!

By Sydny Pepper, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zl8NV_0gMYlw4A00
Lindsay Bettis Wins Miss Florida Tiara

LAKELAND, Fla — Last night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland, Miss Seminole County, Lindsay Bettis, took home the coveted Miss Florida tiara in her final year of eligibility.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This was the seventh time 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis has competed for the crown. She is an outspoken mental health and drug addiction recovery advocate who wowed the judges with her jazz dancing skills to the classic hit, “I Got The Music In Me.”

Now, Bettis will go on to represent the state of Florida in the Miss America Competition, held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut in December.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier in the evening, Miss Wekiva Springs’ Outstanding Teen, Aashna Shah, took home the title of Florida’s Outstanding Teen.

The Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition will be held this August in Texas.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Florida student scores a perfect 1600 on SAT

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. On his list of prospective colleges, Justin Ricketts is eyeing M.I.T., Princeton and Harvard. Ricketts is a 17-year-old going into his senior year at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach, Florida, who scored a perfect...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the whole country. However, there is so much more than these popular and usually very crowded places. For those of you who are looking for more affordable places in Florida, I have put together a list of four amazing but quite affordable places that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
State
Connecticut State
Local
Florida Government
floridavacationers.com

17 Best Titusville Restaurants You Must Dine At!

Up and coming on the eastern coast of Central Florida, Titusville is a town known for its science education, history, and many hidden gems. With many outdoor activities in the area, you are sure to get a craving for one of Titusville’s many restaurants. The range of cuisine in...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WFLA

Man accused of molesting teen on flight to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. marshals arrested a man Friday after he allegedly molested a girl he was sitting next to on a flight to Orlando, according to a federal court document. A criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida said Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was on a Delta flight from Los Angeles […]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Florida#Miss America#Mohegan Sun#The Miss America
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Miami

A Breakdown of The New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida on July 1

Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 tropical systems trying to develop in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two systems are trying to develop in the tropics this weekend. The first, a disorganized area of showers and storms over the northern Gulf, off the cost of Mississippi and Alabama. The disturbance doesn’t show a great chance of development; however, a low chance is there....
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Illegal Florida Mansion Party Kids ID’d By The POPO

Illegal Florida Mansion Party Kids ID’s By The POPO. Y9u saw the news, right? When a family’s $8 million home was used for a house party, guests stole from and damaged the property. Now officials are identifying the kids. Watch this story grow, as it looks to me like an inside job. Walton County Sheriff’s know the key playas.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy