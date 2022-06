BRIDGEPORT — Friday is the end of the work week, and it is also the day when workers will start seeing an extra few bucks in their paychecks. The state’s minimum wage is set to increase Friday from $13 an hour to $14. The increase is a result of a 2019 state law mandating a phased-in $15 minimum wage by 2023. According to the state’s Department of Labor, the wage increases will affect an estimated half-million workers by 2024.

