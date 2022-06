NORTH WEBSTER — The 76th annual Mermaid Festival Cutie King and Queen Pageant marched into the North Webster Community Center at 7 p.m. , Friday, June 24. With 19 girls and 14 boys all vying for the title of Cutie Queen and King, the pageant gave attendees a glimpse of some of the cutest kids reigning in this county, or having previously reigned.

