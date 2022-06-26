‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Reactions

The Umbrella Academy's third season has been out for just under a week but many fans are already clamoring for more. There was a near two-year wait for the latest batch of episodes but the potential for the next chapter could come with a surprising twist, the ending of the story. Speaking in a new interview, series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman addressed the potential for Umbrella Academy season four, revealing that he knows what the story will be, he's talked to Netflix about it, and he thinks it could very well be the last season for the team.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO