TV Series

‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Reactions

By Steve Ahlman
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve and Jomi are back to dive into the third season of...

www.theringer.com

ComicBook

The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Reveals Season 4 Plans Would End the Series

The Umbrella Academy's third season has been out for just under a week but many fans are already clamoring for more. There was a near two-year wait for the latest batch of episodes but the potential for the next chapter could come with a surprising twist, the ending of the story. Speaking in a new interview, series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman addressed the potential for Umbrella Academy season four, revealing that he knows what the story will be, he's talked to Netflix about it, and he thinks it could very well be the last season for the team.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Might The Umbrella Academy End With Season 4? EP Weighs In on Show's Fate

Click here to read the full article. Much like the fate of the universe where it takes place, The Umbrella Academy‘s future is up in the air. Season 3 of Netflix’s comic book adaptation dropped at last on Wednesday, and there’s currently no word on whether the show will be back for a fourth season. But if the series does return for Season 4, those episodes could potentially serve as The Umbrella Academy‘s last, based on series creator Steve Blackman’s initial plan for the show. “I don’t know how many seasons [Netflix] wants to go. I pitched them Season 4, and I know...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Tom Hopper & Robert Sheehan on That Cliffhanger

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.]Created for television by Steve Blackman, the Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy sees the Umbrellas face off with the Sparrow Academy, after they took their place in the timeline, in their home and with their father, leading to an immediate clash. At the same time, a destructive entity is destroying everything around them and the only way they can keep the universe from ending (again!) is to find some common ground and a way to work together.
TV SERIES
#Spotify Apple Podcasts
The Ringer

‘The Boys’ “Herogasm” Reactions

Van, Jo, and Charles are back to dive into the Season 3, Episode 6 of The Boys, the highly anticipated “Herogasm” (02:00). They discuss Homelander’s further descent into madness (20:00), Starlight putting the supe life behind her (40:00), and Soldier Boy and Homelander’s epic battle (1:10:00).
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
Spotify
TV & Videos
Apple Podcasts
Netflix
EW.com

The Umbrella Academy cast on that season 3 cliffhanger and what their characters might do next

Warning: This article and video contain spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 3. Have you ever known a season of The Umbrella Academy to end on anything other than a cliffhanger? Season 1 concluded with the world being destroyed, while season 2 finished by introducing the Sparrow Academy. Now the season 3 finale has brought a whole new predicament for the Hargreeves family.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Harley Quinn Season 3 Drops Teaser Trailer, Unveils Release Date

There has been a lot of anticipation for the third season of Harley Quinn since it's been two years since the second season aired and fans are dying to see how they'll explore the blossoming relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy. Fortunately, we're now getting closer to its release and it looks like we finally have our first full look at the upcoming season as well as its official release date.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW

The CW has released a first trailer for the upcoming third season of DC's Stargirl. On Tuesday, during the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois, fans got their first look at the fan-favorite series' return and it teases some big changes for Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) — namely the presence of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) and teaming up with Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy). You can check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 1 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny break down the Season 4 premiere of Westworld, from the new opening title sequence to theories about how the upcoming season will play out. They start by discussing what’s going on with the flies, and getting into how Caleb’s story has changed since last season (6:32). Then, they talk about Christina and if she really is a new, human character or if she is still Dolores (21:12). They also discuss whether William is human or not, before getting into theory corner and discussing some major questions they have going forward (42:29).
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers Tease Origin Story of the Upside Down

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things. Read at your own risk!. As Volume 2 approaches its release, the buzz around Stranger Things Season 5 continues and the Duffer Brothers fuel everyone’s excitement as they teased that the last run of the show would cater the origin story of the Upside Down which is the common denominator of the antagonists of the series, the Mind Flayer, Demogorgons, and Vecna.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Harley Quinn Unveils Season 3 Episode Titles

Episode 3.01 - Harlivy. Episode 3.10 - The Horse And The Sparrow (Season Finale) Executive producer Patrick Schumacker also unveiled on Twitter another sneak photo of the upcoming season where we see Harley and Ivy being part of the Court of Owls. In the caption, he wrote that we should expect an announcement regarding the series today.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hugh Grant To Play Zeus In Netflix’s Greek Mythology Reimagining ‘Kaos’ From Creator Charlie Covell; Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis & David Thewlis Among Additional Series Regulars

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), David Thewlis (Fargo), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact) and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) have signed on for series regular roles alongside Aurora Perrineau in Charlie Covell’s mythological epic Kaos for Netflix, which will go into production later this summer. The series is billed as a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Utilizes The Mandalorian's Volume Technology

Development on Disney+'s take on Percy Jackson and the Olympians has moved at lightning speed since the beginning of 2022. The first season, which will be based on Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, was green lit by the House of Mouse this past January. Since then, the series has added Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) in the titular role, with fellow young stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Charlie Bushnell filling out the supporting cast. The eight-month Percy Jackson production journey officially kicked off in Vancouver on June 2, and recent reports emphasize that this series is sparing no expense.
TV & VIDEOS

