Elon Musk has broken his Twitter silence after nine days.The Tesla billionaire re-appeared on the social media app he is attempting to buy for $44bn for the first time since 21 June on Friday evening, posting a tribute to a YouTuber who died of cancer, a picture of his four sons having an audience with Pope Francis and a throwback to his 40th birthday weekend. Musk tweeted a tribute to a late YouTuber that read: “Popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade with 12 Billion subscribers recently passed away at the age of 23 due to cancer, and this made [me] realize that...

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO