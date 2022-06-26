ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain slated to return later on Monday

By Tony Chiavaroli
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2ivS_0gMYlRtl00

Good morning to you all! We have more Sunday sunshine to enjoy for this one.

Nice weather will continue through the second half of the weekend, but be sure to keep it cool out there with inland temps still getting closer to 95 today. High temps on Monday could fall short of what we see today if clouds move in a bit earlier in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Some spots will consistently warm tomorrow, but it will be tough to get to the low 90s. That mentioned cold front will move into the area late on Monday, and stall for the region through Wednesday.

This will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorm activity, and temperatures will stay in the 80s. We should then dry out later into Thursday through the start of next weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 94 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the low 70s to around 70.

Monday: PM clouds increase with late spotty storms possible inland. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina Bojangles closed for multiple health code violations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem Bojangles was shut down on Wednesday for multiple health code violations, according to a health department closure document. The Bojangles is located at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive and has had its permit to operate suspended. “You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while your permit is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/28 Tuesday forecast

Tuesday's a much better day with mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs near 80. Tuesday night will be clear to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure's in control the remainder of the week with a gradual warm-up expected. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

1 dead in Horry County alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died following an alligator attack on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials. Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area of Excalibur Court in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 buildings damaged in Surfside Beach structure fire

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two buildings and two vehicles were heavily damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon at Pirateland Family Camping Resort, according to authorities. The fire was in the 5000 block of South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach, according to authorities. Smoke could be seen throughout the Myrtle Beach area. Six additional units […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
