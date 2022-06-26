Denver weather: Cloudy today, with a high near 68

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Denver. Photo from September 2021. David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

The Denver metro area will see a slight chance of showers today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely over the mountains and foothills this afternoon and early evening with the best rainfall expected south of Interstate 70. The immediate plains can expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorm this afternoon and early evening. There will be a limited threat of flash flooding over the alpine burn scars.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.