Savannah, GA

Savannah's First City Pride Center celebrates 5th anniversary with block party

By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

Music echoed down Bull Street while a crowd gathered around a small stage. Arms stretched into the air and screams rang out as a performer wearing a pink dress with iridescent stars strutted her way through the mesmerized audience. A young attendee screamed with excitement as Marie Con stopped by to sing and dance. The cabaret show capped off an afternoon of celebration during the First City Pride Center’s Stonewall Anniversary Block Party. The event was held to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising in New York, which was a catalyst for the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The event, which was the last weekend of Pride Month, also celebrated the First City Pride Center’s fifth anniversary.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah's First City Pride Center celebrates 5th anniversary with block party

Marques Salley
2d ago

gay cartoons gay parades gay marriages I do wonder what this country will look like in 20 years .might as well change the American flag to big rainbow

Betty Armstrong
2d ago

At least these people won’t be reproducing. Why do they feel the need to be in everyone’s face?

Jack Biehler
2d ago

I thought they just wanted to be left alone. Now it's in your face all the time.

Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

