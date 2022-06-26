Music echoed down Bull Street while a crowd gathered around a small stage. Arms stretched into the air and screams rang out as a performer wearing a pink dress with iridescent stars strutted her way through the mesmerized audience. A young attendee screamed with excitement as Marie Con stopped by to sing and dance. The cabaret show capped off an afternoon of celebration during the First City Pride Center’s Stonewall Anniversary Block Party. The event was held to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising in New York, which was a catalyst for the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The event, which was the last weekend of Pride Month, also celebrated the First City Pride Center’s fifth anniversary.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah's First City Pride Center celebrates 5th anniversary with block party