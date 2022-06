If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Of the many famous first ladies who’ve walked the hallowed halls of the White House, there’s one among them who’s remained a style icon even decades after her passing. We’re sure it didn’t take you long to figure out who we’re talking about. Yes, Jackie Kennedy is, to this very day, known for her fashion choices, which set the tone for the ’50s and ‘60s and still resonate to this day. In fact, many of the sartorial statements we see today can be traced back to some of Jackie O.’s favorite looks. Now that summer is here, maybe it’s about time we try to recreate some of those famous outfits that are quintessentially Jackie.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 22 HOURS AGO