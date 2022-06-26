A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue, which is just south of Willow Street, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete.

“Officers located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body,” Deprete said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Suspect information was not available, however, gang detectives were involved in the investigation, Deprete said.

The post Man hospitalized after shooting in South Wrigley appeared first on Long Beach Post .