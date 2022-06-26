NBA Draft analysis with SportingNews.com’s Carlan Gay
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets selected Memphis center Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick before trading the pick to the New York Knicks. The Hornets then used the 15th pick on Duke’s 7-foot-2 center Mark Williams, who they hope will fill the team’s most glaring need.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
