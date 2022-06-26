ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBA Draft analysis with SportingNews.com’s Carlan Gay

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtgsC_0gMYhzrB00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets selected Memphis center Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick before trading the pick to the New York Knicks. The Hornets then used the 15th pick on Duke’s 7-foot-2 center Mark Williams, who they hope will fill the team’s most glaring need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Durham, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball
The Spun

Coach K Reveals His Plan: College Basketball World Surprised

We won't be seeing Coach K on the sideline of Duke basketball games in 2022-23. We won't be seeing him at Cameron Indoor Stadium at all, actually. The legendary college basketball coach told Jon Rothstein that he doesn't plan on attending any home games next season. He doesn't want to be a distraction for new head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Gay Rights#Sportingnews Com#Hornets#The New York Knicks#Duke#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Luke Kuechly news

Luke Kuechly was one of the best linebackers of the past decade, making the Pro Bowl in seven of his eight years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. He ultimately decided to retire in his prime at the age of only 28 years old, citing health concerns as the reason for his abrupt decision in 2020.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Hornets Have Announced Decision On Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is up for restricted free agency and is eligible for a max contract. There have been reports recently that the Hornets might be reluctant to match any offer Bridges receives, but that doesn't seem to be the case, according to Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak.
ClutchPoints

Pistons, Pacers make eye-opening Jalen Brunson decision ahead of 2022 NBA free agency

The Dallas Mavericks may have a shot at keeping Jalen Brunson after all. This came to light after both the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers seem to have dropped out of the Brunson sweepstakes. Early on, it seemed as though several other teams would try to sign Brunson, but on June 26, Marc Stein stated […] The post Pistons, Pacers make eye-opening Jalen Brunson decision ahead of 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

2 players Hornets must sign in 2022 NBA free agency

The Charlotte Hornets missed the postseason for the sixth straight season and need a good offseason after getting blown out in the play-in tournament for a second year in a row. 2022 NBA free agency is coming up this week, and the Hornets are in position to make some important moves. The Hornets fired head […] The post 2 players Hornets must sign in 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Undercover drug bust in Mooresville leads to arrests

IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pair in Mooresville are facing drug charges following an undercover operation, the Iredell County Sheriff said Monday. Deputies say they began a drug investigation last Friday on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville. Undercover operatives were able to buy crystal meth directly from the home of 47-year-old Mooresville resident Christine […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy