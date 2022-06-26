Photos: Thousands vibe at Day Trip Festival at Queen Mary

Thousands of people flocked to Long Beach Saturday to dance to the thumping and groovy beats of over a dozen DJs on day one of the Day Trip Festival.

The first of the two-day event, put on by Insomniac, featured 18 acts, including Bob Moses, MK, Meduza, Mark Knight and more. The fest continues this afternoon at next to the Queen Mary and in Harry Bridges Memorial Park.

This is the second year Insomniac has put on the festival and the first time in Long Beach. Last year, the event was held in San Bernardino.

