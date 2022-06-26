Photos: Thousands vibe at Day Trip Festival at Queen Mary

Thousands of people flocked to Long Beach Saturday to dance to the thumping and groovy beats of over a dozen DJs on day one of the Day Trip Festival.
The first of the two-day event, put on by Insomniac, featured 18 acts, including Bob Moses, MK, Meduza, Mark Knight and more. The fest continues this afternoon at next to the Queen Mary and in Harry Bridges Memorial Park.
This is the second year Insomniac has put on the festival and the first time in Long Beach. Last year, the event was held in San Bernardino.
Two people twirl lights during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A man lifts his Deadmau5 helmet to take a drink during day one of Day Trip in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
With Downtown Long Beach as a backdrop, people dance to house music during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Osler Flores, 25, during day one of the Day Trip house music festival in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Meduza performs on the Deep End stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival at the Harry Bridges Memorial Park near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
People wait in line for a photo op during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Brice Storer, 32, watches DJ Mark Knight spin at the High Tide stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Regina Fergerson, 27, during day one of the Day Trip house music festival Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A man spins glowing poi during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Adrian Moreno, 23, during day one of the Day Trip house music festival in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
DJ Mark Knight performs at the High Tide stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Over 1,000 people watch Gioli & Assia perform live during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A festival goer waits in line to order food during day one of the Day Trip house music event near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Paulie Pastor, 36, during day one of the Day Trip house music festival in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
An ice cream vendor waits for customers during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Carlos Pamplona of H2O Massage Pros was selling five-minute massages for $20 during day one of the Day Trip house music festival in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A woman dances on a boat in Queensway Bay during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A man wearing a Mandalorian helmet dances during day one of Day Trip in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Meduza performs on the Deep End stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival at the Harry Bridges Memorial Park near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A with a light-up baton during day one of the Day Trip house music event near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Sofia Acuna, 30, wears a spiked headband and face jewels during day one of the Day Trip house music festival Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Over 1,000 people watch listen and dance to house music during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Dozens dance while DJs spin in a small party area during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A giant flamingo was erected near the Queen Mary for the Day Trip house music festival Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Sitting on another person’s shoulders, a woman waves her arms during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
DJs with the Secret Service Inc. collective spin at a small party area during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
One festival goer brought an inflatable alien to day one of Day Trip in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
More than 18 DJs performed during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
The post Photos: Thousands vibe at Day Trip Festival at Queen Mary appeared first on Long Beach Post .
Comments / 2