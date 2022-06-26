ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Photos: Thousands vibe at Day Trip Festival at Queen Mary

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Thousands of people flocked to Long Beach Saturday to dance to the thumping and groovy beats of over a dozen DJs on day one of the Day Trip Festival.

The first of the two-day event, put on by Insomniac, featured 18 acts, including Bob Moses, MK, Meduza, Mark Knight and more. The fest continues this afternoon at next to the Queen Mary and in Harry Bridges Memorial Park.

This is the second year Insomniac has put on the festival and the first time in Long Beach. Last year, the event was held in San Bernardino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNcqP_0gMYhque00

Two people twirl lights during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZP59_0gMYhque00

A man lifts his Deadmau5 helmet to take a drink during day one of Day Trip in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bow74_0gMYhque00

With Downtown Long Beach as a backdrop, people dance to house music during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUC0W_0gMYhque00

Osler Flores, 25, during day one of the Day Trip house music festival in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XdLv_0gMYhque00

Meduza performs on the Deep End stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival at the Harry Bridges Memorial Park near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVnqX_0gMYhque00

People wait in line for a photo op during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bze0i_0gMYhque00

Brice Storer, 32, watches DJ Mark Knight spin at the High Tide stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaUEQ_0gMYhque00

Regina Fergerson, 27, during day one of the Day Trip house music festival Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TW2fh_0gMYhque00

A man spins glowing poi during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjajb_0gMYhque00

Adrian Moreno, 23, during day one of the Day Trip house music festival in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtJ8y_0gMYhque00

DJ Mark Knight performs at the High Tide stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXzAy_0gMYhque00

Over 1,000 people watch Gioli & Assia perform live during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21duVt_0gMYhque00

A festival goer waits in line to order food during day one of the Day Trip house music event near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Fyuf_0gMYhque00

Paulie Pastor, 36, during day one of the Day Trip house music festival in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475Kmn_0gMYhque00

An ice cream vendor waits for customers during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uvn5p_0gMYhque00

Carlos Pamplona of H2O Massage Pros was selling five-minute massages for $20 during day one of the Day Trip house music festival in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIh6E_0gMYhque00

A woman dances on a boat in Queensway Bay during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWI5b_0gMYhque00

A man wearing a Mandalorian helmet dances during day one of Day Trip in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YG1at_0gMYhque00

Meduza performs on the Deep End stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival at the Harry Bridges Memorial Park near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzRO5_0gMYhque00

A with a light-up baton during day one of the Day Trip house music event near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nQfy_0gMYhque00

Sofia Acuna, 30, wears a spiked headband and face jewels during day one of the Day Trip house music festival Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIrTd_0gMYhque00

Over 1,000 people watch listen and dance to house music during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8rsR_0gMYhque00

Dozens dance while DJs spin in a small party area during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNqXD_0gMYhque00

A giant flamingo was erected near the Queen Mary for the Day Trip house music festival Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWZ35_0gMYhque00

Sitting on another person’s shoulders, a woman waves her arms during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHZSQ_0gMYhque00

DJs with the Secret Service Inc. collective spin at a small party area during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZoOR_0gMYhque00

One festival goer brought an inflatable alien to day one of Day Trip in Long Beach Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNvD6_0gMYhque00

More than 18 DJs performed during day one of the Day Trip Festival near the Queen Mary Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The post Photos: Thousands vibe at Day Trip Festival at Queen Mary appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

