Motorcyclist killed in North Hampton crash. A Boston woman is charged with DUI.

NORTH HAMPTON — A motorcyclist died and a Boston woman was charged with driving under the influence following a crash Saturday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road.

New Hampshire State Police allege Jennifer McCoy, 38, driving a 2015 Black BMW entered the intersection, causing a collision with a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle about 3:45 p.m.

McCoy, a juvenile in her car and the motorcyclist were brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, police said. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the hospital. McCoy and her passenger were not injured.

McCoy will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court, according to police.

Seacoast news:Download the Seacoastonline mobile app to stay connected

State Police said other responding agencies included North Hampton police and fire personnel.

State Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Christopher Pieniazek at Christopher.J.Pieniazek@dos.nh.gov or 603-931-9384.