Amarillo area entertainment briefs for the week of June 26, 2022

High Noon on the Square takes place every Wednesday

Center City Amarillo is presenting High Noon on the Square again this summer. The weekly free entertainment event is held at the Potter County Courthouse at Sixth Street and Taylor Avenue.

Lunch will be available for listeners with a $10 fee. Weekly, the city of Amarillo will also be giving away free popsicles to attendees as a part of its Every Drop Counts program. Limited seating and tables will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket for lawn seating.

Each week will host different lunch sponsors and artists singing songs from all genres, from jazz to country and everything in between. Sponsors will begin serving lunch around 11:45 a.m.; each week, music will begin around noon and end around 1 p.m.

The June lineup includes:

June 29 - Music provided by the Amarillo Opera. Lunch will be jalapeno turkey sandwiches from Crush, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato.

For a complete list of upcoming entertainment, visit centercity.org/high-noon-on-the-square/ .

Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosting live music Thursdays

Amarillo Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Music in the Gardens summer concert series, featuring live music 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in the gardens, located at 1400 Streit Drive.

For more information, call 806-352-6513 or visit amarillobotanicalgardens.org

The music lineup includes:

June 30: Monarch (food by Crave)

July 7: Jack Cryver (food by Reagan's Brick Oven Pizza)

July 14: Buster Bledsoe (food by Yolo's)

July 21: Big G & The Tradewinds (food by Roll the Dice BBQ)

July 28: Andy Chase Cundiff (food by J&R Family Catering)

Aug. 4: Lindsey Lane (food by Yolo's)

Aug. 11: Darling Brothers (food by Joe Taco)

Aug. 18: Touching Voodoo (food by Crave)

Aug. 25: Rok 45 (food TBD)

City Parks and Recreation hosting live music, movie screenings

Starlight Theater, an outdoor concert series with performances by local entertainers,

is underway for the summer every Tuesday night at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave.

Concerts run from 7 to 9 p.m. and are free and open to the public, with music, food trucks and family fun. Grab your friends, family, blanket, a picnic dinner and come enjoy live music and summer evenings and talent in Amarillo.

The lineup includes:

June 28 - Mike Fuller & The Repeat Offenders, acoustic rock, blues and folk;

July 5 - Jonathon Guidi & Touching Voodoo, blues and classic rock;

July 12 - The Tweeks, variety;

July 19 - The Martinis, jazz;

July 26 - The Prairie Dogs, Texas Americana; and

Aug. 2 - Insufficient Funds, variety.

Starlight Cinema is offering free, family-friendly movies in the park all summer long. Screenings begin at dark, and include "The Little Rascals" on July 22 at Memorial Park.

Kwahadi dancers offer summer shows at museum

Enjoy live performances and traditions of the Native peoples of the Plains and the Southwest at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian, 9151 Interstate 40 in Amarillo with their Kwahadi Summer Shows. The series kicked off June 25, and remaining shows will take place at 7 p.m. July 9, 16 and 23.

Tickets are $5. An optional buffet chicken-fried steak dinner is served at 6 p.m. on show nights. Reservations for the show and dinner can be made during business hours via the museum gift shop at 806-335-3175.

Amarillo Public Library hosting Summer Reads

The Amarillo Public Library's summer reading club, Amarillo Reads, has begun for the summer with "Oceans of Possibilities."

Read at least 15 minutes a day for 30 hours to earn a prize, and visit any Amarillo Public Library location to sign up. You’ll receive a complete calendar of events and a reading log to help you develop a habit of daily reading. Color in one sea creature every day when you read at least 15 minutes. Kids can choose their prize-a brand-new book from a wide variety of titles selected by our youth staff. Adults receive a voucher for a free bag of books from the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library Book Sale, and teens can choose between the voucher and a new book. You have June and July to complete your 30 days of reading.

There is a lot going on at APL during the summer, with many opportunities to learn, enjoy, and create. Programs include the Rubber Ducky Club, where participants from birth through age 3 receive a rubber ducky of their choice when they sign up, along with an early literacy log of activities for children and caregivers to do together each week of the program; a narwhal hiding in the seascape at the Northwest Branch Library throughout June; a Wall of Fish at the East Branch Library, where patrons can pick up a fish any time they stop by, decorate it any way they like and bring it back to be added to their wall; and a Sea Horse Hunt at the Southwest Branch Library.

For more, visit the library or go online to https://www.amarillolibrary.org/ .

New exhibit, "Quinceañera Traditions," on display at PPHM

CANYON — Experience the historic and symbolic meaning of the quinceañera at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum during "Quinceañera Traditions," the newest textile exhibit on display at PPHM from this month to February 2023. It will feature stories from those in the Panhandle region about the tradition and three generations of ‘quince’ celebrations.

"As a rite of passage, a quinceañera, is a celebration of food, family, and faith that encompasses both the old and the new. Quinceañera Traditions celebrates the traditions surrounding a fifteen year old’s journey from girl to woman," a news release says.

“PPHM is excited to celebrate the quinceañera and its unique importance to the people of our area.” said Deana Craighead, Curator of Art. “Quinceañera Traditions tells stories from our community and has been met with tremendous enthusiasm. Over these many months of planning, I have been overwhelmed by the people I have met and their incredible openness and generosity. We would especially like to thank our exhibit sponsors Dean Boyd, Los Barrios de Amarillo, Telemundo and Amarillo National Bank. I encourage the public to visit the museum to experience it for themselves.”

Located on the campus of West Texas A&M University, PPHM features more than 285,000 square feet and over 2 million artifacts dedicated to preserving this area’s past.

To learn more about the exhibit, tours, upcoming movie nights, and other summer events at the museum, visit panhandleplains.org.

'Fantastic Visions' on exhibit at AMoA

The exhibit, "Fantastic Visions: Surreal and Constructed Images," is on display at the Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) now through Sept. 4.

Drawn from private collections, this exhibition showcases the work of artists and photographers who embrace the surreal and challenge reality through creatively constructed images and unique perspectives. Real and imaginary figures inhabit worlds that hover between the sublime and visceral, according to a news release.

Artworks by artists such as Matthew Brandt, Nick Simpson, German photographer Elger Esser, and Russian-born American artists Rimma Gerlovina and Valeriy Gerlovinj, among others, are included in this exhibition.

AMoA is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For additional information, visit www.amoa.org, email amoa@actx.edu, or

call 806-371-5050 or 806-371-5392 (weekends).

Parking is available in the #5 (north) and #6 (east) lots. Handicap parking is available in both lots.

Jon Wolfe set for July 1 concert at Starlight Ranch

Jon Wolfe makes his way back to Amarillo on Friday, July 1, for an outdoor show for the entire family at the Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

The best introduction to Jon Wolfe is the basic yet not so simple fact that he’s a country singer and songwriter. Country music, as it was, is and always should be, with boots firmly standing on the bedrock of tradition and an eye focused on taking it into the future. And that, as any fan of true country knows, is no simple proposition.

Tickets for this concert range from $15 to $115 (plus taxes and fees) depending on seating and features.

For more information, visit www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/

Charley Crockett to perform at G-N Center in July

Charley Crockett is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. July 5 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Crockett has endured the collapse of the recording industry, no money, petty crime, societal ennui, the COVID-19 pandemic, open heart surgery, one-night stands, long distance rides in a van, loud truck stops and diners serving stale lukewarm coffee to get to where he is now.

His reward – and the audience's – is a collection of Charley Crockett originals. Sad, uplifting, hard, and sweet, complex and delicate all at once, the artist's songs are like life its ownself, just like the songs’ creator: like nothing you’ve heard or seen before, a genuine Texas original.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit panhandletickets.com.

Meade returns to Starlight Ranch

Austin Meade makes his way to Amarillo on Saturday, July 9, for an outdoor show at Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Meade is a child of the Millennium, yet his guitar style is descendant from the 70’s classic rock age with notes that writhe like exposed nerves. With songs that talk about corrupted love, cocaine, prison, church, and the hard living of the common working man, it’s rather surprising to learn that Meade nearly followed in his father’s footsteps as a church minister.

It was his brief stint as a worship leader at his father’s church in Brenham playing music to the congregation that put him on the path to music, and it was the countless rock concerts his father took him to while growing up that cultivated his ambition to be a music artist.

Tickets for this show range from $12 to $35 (plus taxes and fees).

For more information, visit www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/

Three Dog Night coming to Amarillo

Classic rock group Three Dog Night is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

The band formed in 1967 with founding members Danny Hutton, Cory Wells, and Chuck Negron. The band had 21 Billboard Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975, with three hitting No 1.

Three Dog Night recorded many songs written by outside songwriters, and they helped to introduce mainstream audiences to writers such as Paul Williams ("An Old Fashioned Love Song") and Hoyt Axton ("Joy to the World").

Tickets for this concert range from $49 to $99 (plus taxes and fees) depending on seating and are available online through panhandletickets.com

Watson returns to Amarillo

Aaron Watson and Triston Marez make their way back to Amarillo on Saturday, July 30, for an outdoor show with limited capacity at Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

“The symbolism of the bandana for me is like the American working-class heart: hustle, grit ... hard work. Anywhere you find those things, you find that red bandana. It's old-school but it's also timeless.”

Old-school but timeless: That’s how Aaron Watson characterizes his bold new full-length collection, Red Bandana, but he could also be describing himself. As a singer-songwriter, husband, father of three, and self-made musical success, the 41-year-old Texan has forged a slow and steady path to country stardom by both honoring tradition and embracing the unknown. He’s more comfortable than most walking the line.

Tickets for this show range from $25 to $125 (plus taxes and fees) depending on seating and features.

For more information, visit www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/

Steve-O bringing Bucket List Tour to city

"Jackass" star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing The Bucket List Tour to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts venue at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart.

This show is for adult audiences only.

Tickets range from $35 to $55 (plus taxes and fees) and are available online through panhandletickets.com

'Missa Solemnis' to feature performers from across region

Amarillo Symphony plans to present Beethoven’s "Missa Solemnis" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St.

The "Missa Solemnis" is a solemn, sung mass composed by Ludwig van Beethoven from 1819 to 1823. It was first performed on April 7, 1824, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, under the auspices of Beethoven’s patron Prince Nikolai Galitzin.

An incomplete performance was given in Vienna on May 7, 1824, when the Kyrie, Credo, and Agnus Dei, three of the five movements, were conducted by the composer.

It is generally considered to be one of the composer’s supreme achievements and, along with Bach’s Mass in B minor, one of the most significant Mass settings of the common practice period.

The artistic forces being secured total 178 musicians including 1 conductor, 4 soloists, 58 orchestra musicians and 115 choral musicians.

Musicians are comprised of organizations all across the Panhandle area. This includes Chamber Music Amarillo, the Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Master Chorale, Panhandle PBS, Lubbock Chorale, West Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, Wayland Baptist University, Amarillo College, and First Baptist Church of Amarillo.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amarillosymphony.org

ALT plans production of 'Significant Other'

Amarillo Little Theatre, 2019 Civic Circle, plans to present "Significant Other" Aug. 18-28.

Meet Jordan Berman. He’s single. And he has a date with a co-worker to see a documentary about the Franco-Prussian war. At least, he thinks it’s a date.

"Significant Other" follows Jordan who would love to be in love, but that’s easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amarillolittletheatre.org

Tickets on sale for 2nd annual 'Love, Laughter & Friends Festival' in September

Nfinity Entertainment & Live Capital proudly announce their 2nd Annual "Love, Laughter & Friends Festival," which will take place Sept. 17, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Amarillo’s Azteca Music Hall.

Tickets start at $55 and went on sale to the public June 6. There will be comedy, food and live performances from multiple Grammy nominated artists such as Frankie J, Twista, Pleasure P, Bobby V. and also Yung Joc from VH1's "Love and Hip Hop" — all five artists on one stage for one special night.

Last year’s festival showcased musical artists Ginuwine, Baby Bash and R&B group Dru Hill and drew an energetic diverse audience of more than 1,000 strong, and this year's event will be even bigger.

Keep up with news about the festival on Facebook and Instagram, and also by following @Nfinity Entertainment and @LiveCapitalTX. For additional information on tickets/VIP sections, call (806) 779-6360.

'Celebrate America' with Amarillo Symphony at Hodgetown Oct. 1

The Amarillo Symphony and Hodgetown Events are excited to present “Celebrate America," a community concert for the whole family on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event.

The Amarillo Symphony will perform a variety of patriotic classics, film music and other American musical favorites. The concert will end with a fireworks finale set to Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and John Philip Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever."

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.