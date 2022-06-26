ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves southward from Kentucky. Some storms could be strong to severe with high winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 102. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

The post WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Work Week Weather: Sunday rain to provide brief relief from the heat

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thunderstorms on Sunday are expected to provide Clarksville with a few days of reduced temperatures. Following a stint showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s, according to the National Weather Service. There...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

How hot will it be for July 4?

After we enjoyed temperatures cooling down a little bit early in the week and got some lower humidity for a few days, it will heat back up for the remainder of the week. Expect temperatures in the low 90s and mid-to-upper 90s from the Fourth of July holiday to July 8. Chances of storms will begin to go back up by this Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ally 400 resumes after second weather delay

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Ally 400 has resumed after an almost 2-1/2 hour weather delay. After running 11 laps under caution to help with track drying, Martin Truex Jr. took the lead late in Stage 2 and picked up another stage win. Trued also won the first stage. The...
GLADEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC- July 4th Weekend Road Construction Suspended

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE July 4 Travelers in Tennessee Won’t be Delayed by Construction Lane Closures Halted for Independence Day Holiday Monday, June 27, 2022 | 09:57am NASHVILLE – Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday.  The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane […] The post TRAFFIC- July 4th Weekend Road Construction Suspended appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wind#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee#West Northwest#Live Local
flyfishings.art

Old Hickory Lake Fishing Report 2020

Old Hickory Lake Fishing Report 2020. Old hickory lake service ian huey fishing report feb 1 14. If those times won’t work for you, 12:00am to 12:00am looks promising , as does 12:00am to 12:00am remember to adjust these times based on barometric pressure, and weather changes. This report...
OLD HICKORY, TN
Cameron Eittreim

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday

As Volunteer State residents prepare to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) urges Tennesseans to consider the risks to your personal safety, your property, and your finances that can arise from fireworks-related mishaps. Consumer fireworks pose a hazard to Tennesseans’ health and safety. Records show 175 total […] The post State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones praised the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) reliability as a major heat wave continues to engulf the area. “You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service,” […] The post While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Cheatham County Source

Vanderbilt Professor Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia

Marpat Aviation held its seventh annual Huey Reunion in Logan, West Virginia last week. Attendees were given free rides on a vintage UH 1B helicopter used during the Vietnam War-era. The helicopter crashed on Wednesday, June 22 claiming the lives of six victims. One was Kevin Warren of Franklin, Tennessee, reports WVMetronews.com. Warren was a […] The post Vanderbilt Professor Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LOGAN, WV
murfreesborovoice.com

Twelve Places in Rutherford County to Hear Live Music

There are many great places to hear live music in Rutherford County. Latino, jazz, soul, pop, country, and even classic rock are all part of the vast assortment of venue tastes. Just like the music itself, each location has its own character. Coffee shops, bars, restaurants, clubs, and even traditional...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville International Airport® Plans for High Passenger Volume with Fourth of July Travel

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) today announced the anticipated increase in passenger volume coinciding with the upcoming July 4 holiday. Due to the surge in volume, BNA will have additional staff to support with traffic flow, baggage claim, and wayfinding. BNA offers the following travel tips to make travel as seamless as possible: Check the status […] The post Nashville International Airport® Plans for High Passenger Volume with Fourth of July Travel appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
kolomkobir.com

Fish consumption advisory at three TN lakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fish from three Tennessee reservoirs have been placed under a precautionary consumption advisory by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. This is important news to people with the same pastime as Frankie Oglesby. At least one day a week, you can find Oglesby and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nationwide Report

41-year-old Lasundra Rice dead, 3 people hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)

41-year-old Lasundra Rice dead, 3 people hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Lasundra Rice as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured her husband and two others on Sunday night in West Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 8:15 PM on 40th Avenue North and Albion Street [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
643
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy