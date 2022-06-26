ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

10 years on, Spec Ops: The Line is a potent indictment of Western warmongering

By Steven Burns
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpec Ops: The Line, a military cover shooter originally released in 2012, opens with a helicopter sequence so over the top it’s as if Michael Bay drank the world’s supply of Red Bull. It’s also, despite appearances, the first hint that Spec Ops isn’t just another ooh-rah mil-shooter. Quite the opposite:...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#War#Cia#Video Game#Red Bull#Heart Of Darkness#Delta Force#The 33rd Battalion
Freethink

Ukrainian startup expects to fly “self-devouring” rocket in 2022

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. For decades, access to space was limited to governments, militaries, and other groups with the really big budgets needed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Dubai
Country
Iraq
nationalinterest.org

Realism After the War in Ukraine

Far from supporting war, American realists have long seen war as having a degenerative effect on America’s institutions. The war in Ukraine has opened up a renewed debate on the merits of realist foreign policies and the realist paradigm. The invasion has challenged assumptions of the post-Cold War era and both critics and proponents of realism seek to prescribe a response to the crisis. Much of the debate has centered on John Mearsheimer’s provocative 2014 Foreign Affairs article “Why the Ukraine Crisis Is the West’s Fault.” While supporters may celebrate Mearsheimer’s prescience, for critics, the invasion of Ukraine merely shows realists’ callous disregard for morality and a lack of concern for the values of the liberal international order. One recent critic complained that realists “have very little to say about” the “evil” of Putin’s actions and that the offensive realism promoted by Mearsheimer is not just “morally slimy” but “plain offensive.” To question NATO expansion, as Mearsheimer did, is to be on the “wrong side of history” and realism has therefore become a “bogeyman” for polite society. But Mearsheimer’s realism is not a thin theoretical veneer for a morally bankrupt policy of power politics. During his long career, he has repeatedly warned against hubris, unnecessary wars, and the dangers of escalation. Indeed, Mearsheimer’s realism follows a long American tradition of republican realism.
POLITICS
AFP

Discontent on new battle line for Donbas

The prolonged roar of Grad rockets can be heard as locals in the east Ukrainian town of Siversk crowd around a van selling essentials such as bread, sausages and gas for camp stoves. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian soldiers sprawl in a disused petrol station, eating bread and sausage, their semi-automatic rifles beside them.
POLITICS
TechRadar

Shark Bagless Barrel Vacuum CZ250 review

This Shark Bagless Barrel Vacuum is a reasonably priced vacuum that won’t give you anxiety about the battery running out right before guests come over. It’s packed with familiar Shark vacuum features such as a flexible wand and an anti-hair wrap brushroll. Performance is good, it picks up surface as well as deeper dust and debris for a thorough clean, but you will be tethered to a power cord.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy