Stockton, CA

City to hold fireworks safety demonstrations

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A series of fireworks safety demonstrations are being held around Stockton this week in advance of the Fourth of July holiday, city officials said.

Stockton police and fire officials and the San Joaquin County Fireworks Task Force are hosting the demonstrations at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday at different locations to educate residents about how to handle and dispose of “safe and sane” fireworks approved by the city as well as the danger of illegal fireworks and how to report them to authorities.

Fireworks with the state fire marshal’s “Safe and Sane Seal” that do not shoot up in the air or leave the ground are the only type approved by the city, and can only be used from noon-11 p.m. Tuesday as well as 9 a.m-11 p.m. Wednesday through July 4.

BART increasing service for SF Pride Parade

The demonstration on Tuesday will be at the Arnold Rue Community Center at 5758 Lorraine Ave., Wednesday’s will be at the Seifert Community Center at 128 W. Benjamin Holt Drive, Thursday’s will be at the Stribley Community Center, 1760 E. Sonora St., and Friday’s will be at the Van Buskirk Community Center at 734 Houston Ave.

More information about Stockton’s fireworks guidelines can be found on the city’s website at www.stocktonca.gov/fireworks

