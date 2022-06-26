Earthquake felt in the Midlands on Sunday morning

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re all in need of a little good news these days, and the State Department of Revenue is giving us just that. Mark your calendars for the annual Sales Tax Holiday weekend, which takes place Friday, August 5-Sunday, August 7. You can buy eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax for the 72-hour period. You can purchase clothing, school supplies and even computers. Items like smartphones, jewelry and furniture, however, are not tax free. The Department of Revenue says South Carolina shoppers bought nearly $25 million in tax-free items during last years sales tax holiday.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO