ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Earthquake felt in the Midlands on Sunday morning

By Miya Payton
abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was felt in the Midlands early on Sunday morning. According to...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Elgin area shaken up by weekend earthquakes

ELGIN, SC (WOLO) — Five earthquakes shook the Elgin area and some parts of the Midlands Sunday morning. The strongest, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, was followed by four smaller aftershocks. “Scary, but it’s not the first one we’ve had here in Elgin,” said resident Jimmy Wallace.
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices in the Midlands down from last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re planning on traveling this week, GasBuddy says prices at the pumps are falling in the Midlands. Columbia drivers are paying an average of $4.21 a gallon. That’s down nearly 20 cents in the last week, but still $1.43 cents more than this day last year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

The COMET suspending service to Batesburg-Leesville in July

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning this Friday, The COMET will suspend bus service to one Midlands community. The COMET announced it will be suspending route 97, which provides service to Batesburg-Leesville, starting July 1. “We understand that there is a need for viable transportation services in this area to connect...
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Independence Day celebrations around the Midlands this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Your wish is Fort Jackson’s command. After a five year hiatus, the military base is inviting friends and family to celebrate Independence Day. On Saturday, July 2, you can bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy free concerts, food trucks and lots of vendors, as well as amusement rides and a kid zone too. Fort Jackson is also bringing back their full scale firework show too. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the fun get underway at 6 p.m. Visitors older than 16 must have a valid state or government issued ID, and the driver must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and registration.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, SC
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Independence Day celebrations in the Midlands, take your kids to Prime Time in the Parks in Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Lexington will have their own Independence Day celebration this weekend as well. The 246th Army Band will play a concert, followed by a full-scale fireworks show. It begins this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Best viewing areas include the Icehouse Amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park and other areas downtown.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Mark your calendars for the annual Sales Tax Holiday, apartment going up in Columbia and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re all in need of a little good news these days, and the State Department of Revenue is giving us just that. Mark your calendars for the annual Sales Tax Holiday weekend, which takes place Friday, August 5-Sunday, August 7. You can buy eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax for the 72-hour period. You can purchase clothing, school supplies and even computers. Items like smartphones, jewelry and furniture, however, are not tax free. The Department of Revenue says South Carolina shoppers bought nearly $25 million in tax-free items during last years sales tax holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Body found on Gregg Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says a body was found on Gregg Street. According to police, a citizen called 9-1-1 after making the discovery at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26th. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting the Columbia Police officers to determine how the man...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Indie at Columbia Animal Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Indie! She is our Pet of the Week looking for her forever home. Indie came in to Columbia Animal Services as a stray. Staff believe she is a Pitbull-mix, about 5 months old. Indie has already been spayed, and is ready to go home with you! Her adoption fee is $35.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Emergency Management
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: SCDEW warns about text message scam, tips to eat healthy while staying on a budget and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new alert is out tonight from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, about attempts to take your money. The latest scam is a text message that includes links to a fake website that looks like the login screen of the “MyBenefits Portal,” the system for those filing for unemployment insurance benefits.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC encouraging South Carolinians to get tested on National HIV Testing Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday is National HIV Testing Day, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. As of December 31, 2020, DHEC says 19,000 South Carolinians are living with diagnosed HIV, with...
HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

Fire station dedicated to fallen Cayce police officer

MONETTA, S.C. (WOLO) – A ribbon cutting held on Saturday for the Monetta Volunteer Fire department’s new station. The station is dedicated in memory of fallen Cayce Police Officer Andrew Barr. Barrs’ friends and family gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for station #4. Back on April 24th,...
CAYCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Teams with INFLCR to Launch Gamecock Exchange

University of South Carolina Athletics, in partnership with INFLCR, has launched a comprehensive Name, Image and Likeness platform – Gamecock Exchange – that will provide the opportunity for South Carolina student-athletes and interested outside parties to directly connect on NIL partnerships and opportunities. Gamecock Exchange will be the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abccolumbia.com

Street ambassadors holds community event to stop violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former gang members turned street ambassadors held their first community day event on Saturday, June 25th. The group is called G.A.N.G.S. which stands for Getting A New Generation Started and they are hoping to influence the youth so that the violence in the community will end.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Woman charged with shooting, killing man at North Pointe Estates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex last week. Police say Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin turned herself in shortly before midnight Monday. She is charged with murder and possession of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Talkin’ Transfer Portal: Kingston updates Gamecock baseball’s offseason

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston wasted no time after South Carolina’s season ended to find ways to improve the roster for 2023. The Gamecocks suffered their first losing season (27-28) since 1996, and missed the postseason for the second time in Kingston’s four years excluding the 2020 COVID-shortened season.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock pitcher Julian Bosnic enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After missing the entire 2022 season due to injury, Julian Bosnic has entered the transfer portal. The Gamecock pitcher entered the 2022 preseason with incredibly high hopes following a stellar 2021 campaign primarily out of the Gamecocks bullpen. Bosnic posted a 2.84 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Man arrested after fleeing from officer on stolen motorcycle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of two motorcycles. Police say Zachary N. Williams is charged with reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and driving without a license. On...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

New indictment and bond hearing for Curtis Smith

COLUMBIA, SC – A new indictment has been issued for former disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh and his former client, Curtis Smith. The state grand jury indicted them for two conspiracy counts, including a narcotics count. Last year, Smith turned himself in for allegedly conspiring to shoot Murdaugh in a failed suicide scheme. Smith was arrested last week and today he was in court for a bond hearing.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy