LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Officers arrested a La Crosse man Sunday who broke a glass door trying to turn himself in for a warrant that the county says didn’t exist. According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Tavier Holling began pounding on the door to La Crosse County Justice Sanctions at 6:17 a.m. Growing impatient with jail staff who did not open the door for him, Holling allegedly broke the glass door and crawled inside. Holling told arriving officers that he had a warrant and wanted to turn himself in, according to the complaint. Officers said Holling was intoxicated and told them he had been “smoking and drinking” all night.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO