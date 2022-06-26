ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

In settlement talks with Deshaun Watson, NFL insisted on a suspension of at least one year

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the hearing regarding the potential discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will commence. It could still, in theory, settle before the proceedings begin. For that to happen, the NFL would have to dramatically change its current position. Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, who reported last...

Jack C Sammons
3d ago

He should get more than a year and be registered as a sexual predator.

Stop the Insanity
2d ago

DeShaun Watson has already served a one-year absence from pro football. it is my view he is getting railroaded while the billionaire owners that are accused of very similar things with a lot more evidence get off scot-free.

