Child Killed, at Least 5 Others Hurt in West Side Blaze
A child has died and at least five other people are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a residence on Chicago’s West Side. According to the...www.nbcchicago.com
A child has died and at least five other people are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a residence on Chicago’s West Side. According to the...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0