Chicago, IL

Child Killed, at Least 5 Others Hurt in West Side Blaze

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child has died and at least five other people are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a residence on Chicago’s West Side. According to the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Block Club Chicago

15-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After A Truck Driver Hit Him On The Southwest Side Last Week

CLEARING — A teenager from Garfield Ridge has died from his injuries three days after a truck driver hit him Friday near Midway Airport, police said. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6200 Block of South Austin Avenue, police said. Joshua Avina, 15, was crossing the street on his bike at the alley when a delivery truck driver heading south hit him, police spokesperson Steve Rusanov said, citing preliminary information.
CLEAR, AK
WGN TV

4 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

CHICAGO — Four adults were injured Monday morning in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were called to the 4300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the report of a crash with injuries. Chicago fire transported three adults in serious condition...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dramatic video captures shootout between Chicago police, gunman in West Englewood

CHICAGO - Videos were released Tuesday showing a shootout between Chicago police and a gunman earlier this month in the West Englewood neighborhood. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. on June 5 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue as three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged with murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a man last May in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Michael Conrad who was sitting in a car around 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
#Accident
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police issue alert over Southwest Side robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a string of recent robberies this June. Four robberies were reported in a span of eight days in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, according to CPD community alerts. In each incident, a suspect, sometimes armed with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, shot standing at Near South Side bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while waiting at a bus stop Monday night on the Near South Side. The 24-year-old was standing at a bus stop around 9:35 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during fight in Roseland; 1 in custody

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight with a female Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was fighting with a female around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Parnell Avenue when she pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Chicago man arrested for stabbing CTA passenger

Oak Park police arrested Chicago resident Luther D. Clark Jr. for attempted murder after he reportedly stabbed a 60-year-old man in the shoulder with a knife Saturday morning. The victim, who is also from Chicago, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack. Clark, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month. Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police. Police identified Lampkins as the gunman...
OAK LAWN, IL
