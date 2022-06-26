ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We love it': Music, games and food all day long at Braintree Day celebration

By Hongyu Liu, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE – Kevin Berner, of Braintree, and his son, Cam Berner, had fun playing cornhole at the playground at Braintree High School during Braintree Day on  Saturday , June 25 .

"We love it," Kevin Berner said about the festivities. "But we're here for the food!"

The 49th Braintree Day celebration featured games, live music and treats following the traditional morning parade that stepped off at the Registry of Motor Vehicles parking lot on Plain Street.

Parade grand marshals were the three police officers injured in a gunfight last year: William Cushing, Matthew Donoghue and Richard Seibert. Cushing's K-9, Kitt, was killed in  the gunfight  on June 4, 2021, in the woods near the Braintree Village apartment complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dP9fw_0gMYg6Ig00

Hailed as a hero: A final sendoff for heroic Braintree police canine Kitt

'Ambushed': Police officers shot in Braintree firefight are in ‘stable condition’

People arrived at the playground at Braintree High School at about 4 p.m. and were greeted by more than 20 food trucks and vendors.

Kathryn Prioli, of Braintree, ran a stand selling hand-painted custom design signs. She said proceeds will benefit the Braintree Police Working Dog Foundation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W06mU_0gMYg6Ig00

Penny Dalton, 8, danced with Tom Loomis from the Woodland String Band  to the joyous Mummers music. Loomis was wearing a fancy costume decorated with red feathers.

The band set off for Braintree from Philadelphia  that morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jzp4g_0gMYg6Ig00

Games in Braintree: Kids looking for summer fun? Braintree's free playground drop-off program starts Monday

Randolph teens commission artworks: Randolph teen artists show creativity in work for local gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFLY7_0gMYg6Ig00

South Shore musicians Jeff Rosen and Julia Babb  played a variety of songs by artists from Ed Sheeran to Amy Winehouse.

"We're going onstage full of surprises," Rosen said before the set.

More than 50 volunteers from The Life Community Church of Braintree held events including  a water balloontoss, a home-run derby and a pie-eating contest.

"Our goal is to serve the community," Matt Henchcliffe, the worship director, said.

The daylong celebration ended with fireworks at 9 p.m.

