Braintree, MA

Baseball trips to Fenway Park, Polar Park offered by Braintree recreation

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
BRAINTREE – The recreation department is offering trips to Boston Red Sox and Worcester Red Sox games.

Boston Red Sox tickets are available for the July 28 game against the Cleveland Guardians and the Aug. 23 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The cost is $52 per person and includes round-trip bus transportation to Fenway Park. The bus will leave Braintree Town Hall at 5:15 p.m.

Also available is a trip to the Aug. 30 WooSox game against the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets are $28 per person and include round-trip bus transportation to Polar Park in Worcester. The bus will leave Braintree Town Hall at 4:30 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit the recreation office at 74 Pond St. or call 781-794-8901.

