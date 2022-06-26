ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At Least 20 Dead in South African Club; Cause Still Unknown

By VOA News
Voice of America
 3 days ago

South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

South Africa Police Investigating Deaths of 21 Teenagers in Bar

Cape Town — South African authorities say the owner of a bar where at least 17 teenagers were found dead and four others died while receiving medical care is expected to face charges. Police investigating the mysterious deaths in Eastern Cape province say they have not ruled out the possibility the teenagers were poisoned.
Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
The Independent

Three in custody after 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio tractor-trailer

Fourty-six people were found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, local police said. Initial reports suggest the victims were migrants who had recently crossed the border. The trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help around 6pm, police said. When he came to investigate, he found the doors partially open and a number of deceased individuals inside. Sixteen survivors, including four children, were taken to local hospitals suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the city’s fire chief Charles...
The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘pub altercation’ in Cotswolds village

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an altercation in a pub in a Cotswolds village. Police have launched a probe into the death of a man in Charfield, Gloucestershire.Emergency services were called to an address on Thames Close at just before 11 pm on Friday.A man – who has not yet been formally identified – was found injured but could not be saved.Avon and Somerset police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an earlier incident in a pub...
BBC

Kinmel Bay: Man died in machinery due to negligence, court told

A company director's "highly dangerous" practices caused the death of a man who fell and got stuck in machinery, a court has been told. Norman Butler, 60, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, died in November 2017 after becoming trapped in a baler at Recycle Cymru Ltd in Kinmel Bay, Conwy. At the...
HeySoCal

Woman with gunshot wound found dead on 710 Freeway ramp

A 35-year-old woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found Mercedes Mingo of Los Angeles dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Voice of America

Nigerian Churches on Alert After Deadly Church Shooting

Nigerian churches are introducing armed security and entry searches after a deadly June 5 attack on a Catholic church blamed on the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP). Security experts fear the attack in Nigeria's southwest Ondo state means the threat of terrorism is spreading and could soon reach the capital.
Voice of America

Malawi Court Jails Priest, Police Officer, Medical Practitioner Over Albino Attack

Blantyre, Malawi — In her judgment Monday, Judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga sentenced five people to life imprisonment with hard labor for the death of MacDonald Masambuka. Judge Kamanga also sentenced Catholic priest Thomas Muhosha, police officer Chikondi Chileka and three others to 30 years imprisonment with hard labor on charges of transacting in human tissue.
Voice of America

Cameroon Separatists-for-Hire Suspected in Intercommunal Killings

Yaounde, Cameroon — Villagers in a western Cameroon town bordering Nigeria say armed men carried out a series of attacks from June 25 to 27, killing at least 30 people, including five Nigerians, and forcing hundreds to flee. Community leaders in the town of Akwaya say one of two...
