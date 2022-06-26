At Least 20 Dead in South African Club; Cause Still Unknown

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an altercation in a pub in a Cotswolds village. Police have launched a probe into the death of a man in Charfield, Gloucestershire.Emergency services were called to an address on Thames Close at just before 11 pm on Friday.A man – who has not yet been formally identified – was found injured but could not be saved.Avon and Somerset police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an earlier incident in a pub...

