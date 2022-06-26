ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Top 10 Big-Name MLS Imports Of All Time: New LAFC Signing Gareth Bale In At No.4

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvMax_0gMYfqPi00

Bale is not the first big name to join MLS from Europe.

Gareth Bale has become the latest big-name player to leave European football to join the Major League Soccer revolution.

The 32-year-old Wales captain will become the most famous player ever to wear an LAFC jersey next month once he completes a free transfer move from Real Madrid .

But where does five-time UEFA Champions League winner Bale rank on a list of the most high-profile foreign players in MLS history?

Top 10 Big-Name MLS Imports Of All Time

Thierry Henry and David Beckham are two of the biggest names ever to play in MLS

IMAGO/Allstar/Mary Evans

10. David Villa

New York City FC, 2015

Spain international Villa arrived in the States as his country's all-time leading scorer - a record he still holds with 59 goals in 98 games.

The former Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker was a big hit in MLS too.

NYCFC's first ever player scored 77 goals in 117 MLS games.

9. Frank Lampard

New York City FC, 2015

Chelsea legend Lampard ended his illustrious career with 15 goals in 29 MLS games for NYCFC.

He is still Chelsea's all-time top scorer with 211 goals.

Lampard scored 177 Premier League goals between 1997 and 2015, placing him sixth on the competition's all-time list.

8. Andrea Pirlo

New York City FC, 2015

One of the coolest soccer players ever joined MLS in 2015 when Pirlo arrived in New York from Juventus.

Pirlo strutted into the States with six Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues and a FIFA World Cup medal to his name.

He made 60 MLS appearances before calling time on his illustrious career.

7. Didier Drogba

Montreal Impact, 2015

Two-time African Footballer of the Year Drogba moved to Montreal after his second spell at Chelsea.

Drogba scored 104 Premier League goals for Chelsea, firing them to four EPL titles.

But he is best remembered for his role in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final where he scored Chelsea's equalizer against Bayern Munich as well as the game-winning penalty in a shootout.

Drogba netted 21 goals in 33 games in his MLS career.

6. Kaka

Orlando City, 2014

Kaka became the third Ballon d'Or winner to play in MLS, after Hristo Stoichkov and Lothar Matthaus.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker added a touch of class to MLS in 75 appearances for Orlando before retiring.

5. Wayne Rooney

D.C. United, 2018

Rooney is England's most-capped outfield player and his country's all-time leading scorer with 53 goals.

The former Everton and Manchester United star scored 23 goals in 48 MLS games.

But his most memorable moment for D.C. United was probably an assist for Luciano Acosta in a 3-2 win over Orlando in August 2018.

4. Gareth Bale

LAFC, 2022

Bale is heading to LAFC fresh from winning the UEFA Champions League for a fifth time.

He did not play a significant role in Real Madrid's most recent European triumph, but Bale scored in the 2014 and 2018 finals.

The only player in Champions League history to score more goals in finals than Bale (3) is Cristiano Ronaldo (4).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SG4QG_0gMYfqPi00
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating a goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final

IMAGO/ANP/Maurice van Steen

3. Thierry Henry

New York Red Bulls, 2010

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry is many fans' pick as the best player ever to play in the Premier League.

He arrived in England as a World Cup winner with France and became the poster boy of the Gunners team that won the EPL without losing a game all season in 2003/04.

Henry also led Arsenal to title glory in 2002. He scored at least 24 goals in five straight Premier League seasons between 2001/02 and 2005/06.

After leaving Arsenal, he won seven trophies in three seasons at Barcelona before scoring 51 goals in five years in New York.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy, 2018

Though Ibrahimovic at his peak was arguably not as impressive as Henry and Bale at theirs, the Swedish striker is more than a footballer.

Ibrahimovic is box office. He is soccer's ultimate showman.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United star is also one of soccer's most evergreen stars, hence why he has just become a Serie A champion with AC Milan at the age of 40.

Ibrahimovic played 58 MLS games for Galaxy in 2018 and 2019, scoring 53 goals.

1. David Beckham

LA Galaxy, 2007

Beckham was one of the most famous soccer players on the planet in 2007 when he ended his four-year spell at Real Madrid to move to LA.

You did not need to follow sports to know David Beckham, husband of Spice Girl Victoria.

Though not the best player ever to come to the MLS, former England captain Beckham was undoubtably the most high-profile.

He did enjoy success on the field with Galaxy too, scoring 18 goals in 98 games and winning two MLS Cups.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi told Barcelona he would only sign a new contract if they signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, claims new Bayern Munich star's agent, as he lifts the lid on negotiations from last year - before superstar joined PSG

Lionel Messi demanded Barcelona to sign Sadio Mane before eventually deciding to leave for PSG, according to the latter's agent. As his Barca contract started to run down last year, Messi went into negotiations with the club before moving to France in a stunning deal due to the LaLiga's side's financial woes.
FIFA
SPORTbible

Former Teammate Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Eats The Same Meal Everyday

Cristiano Ronaldo eats the exact same meal every single day to remain shredded, according to a former teammate, from his Juventus days. The Portuguese superstar is in incredible shape, unlike Manchester United, and is still one of the world's top athletes despite being 37-years-old. He is very particular about what...
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Daily Mail

'Ruin of French football...': PSG in danger of being marooned ‘in a third tier’ European league and club's Qatari backers may be forced to shift investment to the Premier League, insists analyst, as France’s Ligue 1 struggles with losses

Paris Saint-Germain are destined to become a super power marooned high and dry ‘in a third division’ European league, as French football feels the impact of financial losses and bad management, according to a new book. Ligue 1 is already a procession most seasons, with PSG finishing top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didier Drogba
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gareth Bale
CBS Sports

USMNT U20 vs. Costa Rica U20: Concacaf U20 Championship live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news

The Concacaf Under-20 championships continue as the United States take on Costa Rica with the goal of qualifying for the U-20 World Cup and the Olympics on the line. They've reached the semifinal round thanks to some high scoring exploits so far. The USMNT has scored a whopping 20 goals so far in the tournament, one more than the second best team, Mexico. Quinn Sullivan has scored five of those, as his hat trick against Cuba has been one of the high points of the tournament so far.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European#Real Madrid#Uefa Champions League#Atletico Madrid#Nycfc#Juventus#Serie#Champions Leagues
ClutchPoints

Gareth Bale’s 5-word message after shocking Real Madrid exit, MLS move to LAFC

Gareth Bale is officially joining MLS as he moves to LAFC on a free transfer, and by the looks of it, he’s ready to get to work. After the news of his move to American soil surfaced, Bale himself confirmed the decision on social media. The Welshman, in fact, hyped fans up with his arrival […] The post Gareth Bale’s 5-word message after shocking Real Madrid exit, MLS move to LAFC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid not interested in signing Liverpool star this summer

Real Madrid are not interested in signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer, despite reports. According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have been in continuous talks with Salah’s agent ahead of a possible move this summer. Salah is out of contract at Liverpool next year, so they may be forced to sell the Egyptian to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
921
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy