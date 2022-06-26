LIVE BLOG: 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

It’s finally here. The long-awaited Green Mountain Falls Skyspace attraction, featuring showcase work by internationally-acclaimed light and space artist James Turrell, has been officially unveiled. The 18-foot tall structure, the first ever Turrell masterpiece in Colorado and first ever done on a side of a mountain, offers an open eye to the skyline and stars. Currently, four showings are available daily. Following the Green Box Arts festival, the facility will be open Thursdays through Sundays to the public. Access to the Skyspace can occur, via the Pittman trail through a scenic mile-long trek from the former Joyland church parking lot, and shorter more direct route from the Gazebo park. This new trail system is part of the Red Butte Mountain Recreation area and is part of the Skyspace experience.

3 DAYS AGO