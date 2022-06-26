LIVE BLOG: 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
By KRDO News
KRDO
3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday marks the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Brought to you by Gran Turismo, the Race to the Clouds consists of individual automobile races to the summit of Pikes Peak, America's mountain. This page will be updated with notable results, unofficial times, news,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. — The 100th running of the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) took place on Pikes Peak Highway early morning. The famous 12.42-mile (20 km) course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet (1,440 m), and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of options in Colorado Springs this Independence Day to see fireworks, whether you want to “oooh” and “aaahh” from your porch or pack up some chairs and blankets and go in search of the best shows. There will be nine shows across Colorado Springs, many viewable from the comfort […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmer’s market is taking place this Saturday in the southeast part of Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. Yevgeniya Tsyganok, the Food Pantry Coordinator, stopped by FOX21 to discuss what attendees can expect. The first market […]
COLORADO SPRINGS – The Waldo Canyon Fire was devastating for many, with life-changing consequences for most. Among the smoke and ash of burnt remains was another family who lost everything including time, hard work, sweat and sacrifice. Through four generations, those at the Flying W Ranch have entertained hundreds of thousands of visitors since 1953 […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo Foundation has planned a community event that will include a fireworks show, food vendors, live entertainment performed by Rhett Haney, and a posting of our nation’s colors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. The Foundation will be closing Alan Hamel Avenue and Main Street to ensure […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Parks officials from El Paso County, Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Forest Service Pikes Peak Ranger District are issuing an impassioned plea to hikers: Stop making illegal trails. The City of Colorado Springs says it found more than 40 illegal trails made just at Red Rock Canyon Open Space alone. The
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Monday that recreational fireworks are illegal. The decision comes after dry weather conditions and high fire dangers within the last few months. But you still can celebrate the 4th of July. You're invited to attend the Star Spangled Symphony July 4th Block Party. The
The city of Fountain is in El Paso County, Colorado, bounded to the north by Denver and the south by Pueblo. Fountain is full of charm and old western appeal, and it's known for its natural scenery and proximity to many parks. Day visits to adjacent places such as Colorado...
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Barr Camp, a pit stop for countless Pikes Peak hikers, will be closed for the rest of the month while its caretakers recover from COVID. Barr Camp supervisor Teresa Taylor told 11 News she understands the move is an inconvenience for many but is the best course of action, as the caretakers come into contact with hundreds of people a week. She says the goal is to reopen to guests Friday night -- provided, of course, the caretakers test negative for the virus.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials rescued a fawn that was stuck in a fence. CPW said the fawn was found Saturday morning in Colorado Springs. According to CPW, the fence was surrounded by thick brush. Can you see the naturally camouflaged fawn? It is today's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue. It
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with Barr Camp announced they had to temporarily close the remote cabin due to COVID-19. The announcement was made Sunday, June 26. According to the Barr Camp Facebook, the cabin is closed through the morning of July 1. According to the Barr Camp...
ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15.
The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park.
The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7.
“The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In just a few months, the City of Colorado Springs will shift how law enforcement can handle illicit spas within the city. Beginning in September, Colorado Springs will regulate massage businesses by requiring them to have a license. Police say there are currently around 30 illegal massage businesses in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fort Carson soldier has died from his injuries after getting hit by a car while riding a motorcycle in southeast Colorado Springs. On June 18, the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of S. Chelton Rd. and Zebulon Dr. about a traffic accident involving a Chevrolet
It’s finally here. The long-awaited Green Mountain Falls Skyspace attraction, featuring showcase work by internationally-acclaimed light and space artist James Turrell, has been officially unveiled. The 18-foot tall structure, the first ever Turrell masterpiece in Colorado and first ever done on a side of a mountain, offers an open eye to the skyline and stars. Currently, four showings are available daily. Following the Green Box Arts festival, the facility will be open Thursdays through Sundays to the public. Access to the Skyspace can occur, via the Pittman trail through a scenic mile-long trek from the former Joyland church parking lot, and shorter more direct route from the Gazebo park. This new trail system is part of the Red Butte Mountain Recreation area and is part of the Skyspace experience.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city has added red-light cameras to four intersections in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The red-light cameras are set to go live on July 1, 2022. The new cameras are at the following intersections Voyager Pkwy and Academy BlvdColorado Ave and 31st StreetAcademy Blvd and
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. Ballots had to be turned in by 7 p.m. As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 972,188...
Colorado Springs City Council agreed Tuesday to endorse a ballot initiative that will ask voters to renew part of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax. The initiative will include a list of transportation projects to be paid for by the tax. But a feasibility study focusing on connecting Constitution...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small grass fire prompted a pre-evacuation notice in Jefferson County on Monday. At about 2:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced the fire was about 1/4 of an acre and burning in an area close to Arnett Ranch Road. The neighborhood is southwest of Denver and northwest of Roxborough State Park.
