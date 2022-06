According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On June 27, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will start shoulder work/ widening on PA 534 between Jonas Road and PA 209 in Polk Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on July 1 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO