Wake Forest, NC

Francis Marion (Frank) Toney, Jr. – Obituary

By News Hound
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis Marion Toney, Jr. (Frank) was born on November 6, 1931 in Comfort, WV to Orva Honaker and Francis Marion Toney, Sr.; he was one of six (four sisters and one brother). Home, family and West Virginia remained extremely important to him all of his life. He died on June 24,...

Nicholas Sciarabba Wayne – Obituary

Nicholas Wayne Sciarabba, 60, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday morning, June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Washington, DC a son of Vincent Sciarabba and the late Sylvia McGuire Sciarabba. He grew up in Swansboro, NC and spent a lot of time on the beaches of the NC coast.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Noah Nickodemus John – Obituary

Noah John Nickodemus was born on June 14, 1996. He was a lifelong resident of Wake Forest, North Carolina. He graduated from Wakefield High school in 2015. Although Noah battled Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and was restricted to a wheelchair the last 10 years of his life, he traveled extensively throughout the East Coast of the United States, Europe, and Japan. Noah loved playing video games, traveling and exploring new places, designing and building, gardening, fishing, playing with his dogs Cooper, Brie, and GW, and spending time with his friends and family. Noah had a great sense of humor, was quick witted, and always engaging. He was a bright and shining star in an otherwise dark world. He will be truly missed by all those that knew him. Noah has been released from the bounds of his earthly body and taken home to heaven where he will be truly free to walk with the Lord. Noah was a member of All Saints Orthodox Church and a Knight of the Order of Saint Ignatius of Antioch. For friends and family of Noah there will be a Visitation at All Saints Orthodox Church, 520 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh, North Carolina at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. A light lunch will be served at 1:00 – 1:45, followed by a grave side Internment Service at 3:00 at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, 770 Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, North Carolina.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Larry Hawkins Gene – Obituary

Larry Gene Hawkins, 73, of Youngsville passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born February 25, 1949 in Wake County son of the late Roy Hawkins and Lois Holt Hawkins. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pat Hawkins of Youngsville, NC, son, Jesse Hawkins and wife Angela of San Diego, CA, grandchildren, Ruby, Leo, Juno, Jonah and Alex, brother, Darvey Hawkins of Youngsville, NC, sister, Margie Forrest of Myrtle Beach, SC, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Mon, 27 Jun 2022 13:25:40 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 27 Jun 2022 13:25:40 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 3709 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The tree in our front yard is has multiple issues and we want it removed. It is lifting our sidewalk and the driveway, it is rapping around key lines and wires to the right of our driveway and could cause us way more damage and cost, it has been causing damage to our cars as well. We had a tree service come out and assess the roots and tree and their recommendation is we remove it as soon as possible.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Tue, 28 Jun 2022 09:46:49 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 28 Jun 2022 09:46:49 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Friendship Chapel Rd Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. The intersection of Friendship Chapel and Heritage Knoll is frequently block by construction trucks loading or uploading material for the side all the time. 18 wheelers...
WAKE FOREST, NC

